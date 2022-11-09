Queensland Country Life
State forests better than national parks in Queensland, study says

Brandon Long
Brandon Long
November 9 2022
Timber Queensland CEO Mick Stephens says locking up land in formal reserves is outdated. Picture TQ

Multiple-use state forests are worth billions of dollars more than 'locked up' national parks, according to a new study.

