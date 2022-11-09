Multiple-use state forests are worth billions of dollars more than 'locked up' national parks, according to a new study.
The research, conducted by Indufor and Natural Capital Economics, found the benefit from state forest management was equal to an extra $1.2 billion in social benefits over the next 100 years than if they were national park.
Commissioned by the South and Central Queensland Regional Forestry Hub with funding from DAFF, it compared management outcomes in state forests and national parks in south and Central Queensland using cost-benefit analysis.
It estimated the annual value of multi use forests at $5.4 million, compared to protection forests at $4.2 million.
Livestock grazing in multi use forests was valued at about $1.2 million a year compared to $0 in protection forests, while beekeeping was estimated at $1.4 million annually.
In Queensland, the Department of Environment and Science manages state forests and national/conservation park areas.
Queensland's protected area system totals 14.2 million hectares - about 8 per cent of the state.
In June, the Palaszczuk government announced it would lock in the single-largest investment in the state's history to expand and acquire new national parks - a record $262 million.
Shadow Environment Minister Sam O'Connor said the report emphasised the need to focus on outcomes and accountability.
"This report again puts the focus on the need for proper management of all protected areas, something the Palaszczuk Government refuses to listen to," Mr O'Connor said.
"Conservation will be a priority of the LNP but protected areas must be properly managed."
Timber Queensland CEO Mick Stephens said public forest decision making in Australia was often cast in a narrow land use paradigm that the only way to look after native forest and biodiversity was to lock it up in formal reserves.
"This is an outdated approach which fails to recognise the benefits from actively managing forests for multiple outcomes and ecosystem services, which this study shows," he said.
However, the Department of Environment and Science says research by the University of Queensland identifies that Queensland's national parks contribute $2.74 billion towards gross state product and underpin Queensland's unique natural environment.
"National parks protect and preserve natural and cultural values of an area, including our magnificent plants and animals, and are not available for logging or forestry activity," a DES spokesperson said.
"Queensland's protected area system also includes private protected areas, such as nature refuges, which may allow for activities including logging if consistent with the conservation agreement for the protected area."
