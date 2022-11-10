Successful businesswoman and Order of Australia medal recipient Julia Spicer has been appointed as Queensland's new Chief Entrepreneur.
Innovation Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said he was excited to welcome Queensland's new Chief Entrepreneur.
"Julia Spicer's impressive career in rural, regional and remote business start-ups makes her an excellent choice for Queensland's next Chief Entrepreneur," Mr Hinchliffe said.
"We want to tap into innovation and entrepreneurship in regional Queensland and deliver opportunities to grow ideas, create jobs and prosper in the emerging global future economy.
"As an Order of Australia medal recipient for services to rural and regional communities, Julia Spicer understands what makes regional Queensland tick and how to champion start-ups to thrive.
"They're exactly the credentials we need to maximise opportunities on the world stage and drive Queensland's decade-long innovation roadmap to success."
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told Parliament on Wednesday that Goondiwindi local, Mrs Spicer will take over the voluntary position from Wayne Gerard from December.
"Mrs Spicer has founded and grown several successful regional businesses within her current hometown of Goondiwindi, and has been a champion for start-up and business entrepreneurialism in rural, regional and remote communities," the Premier said.
"She is an active member of Queensland's Innovation Advisory Council and has received many awards and achievements, including being one of the Australian Financial Review's 2018 top 100 Women of Influence.
"In 2022, she was awarded the Order of Australia Medal for service to the community through a range of organisations.
"I am confident that our new Chief Entrepreneur will help us keep our innovation light shining in the decade before 2032."
Mrs Spicer said she would continue the great work of outgoing Chief Entrepreneur Wayne Gerard and focus on building a sustainable and resilient innovation ecosystem, helping businesses to grow and scale at a sustainable rate.
"I look forward to helping to ensure all Queenslanders have access to the innovation ecosystem, no matter where they are located or what their background is to drive the Queensland economy across all corners of the state," she said.
"We have so much talent in Queensland, and I want to shine a spotlight on the quality people and products that Queensland produces to the world stage and also to traditional Queensland industries to build a culture of innovation and success, both locally and globally."
Minister Hinchliffe too, thanked Wayne Gerard for his work as Chief Entrepreneur.
"I've valued Wayne Gerard's innovation insight and the guidance he has provided to the Palaszczuk Government on building Queensland's Innovation for a Future Economy 2022-2032 Roadmap," Mr Hinchliffe said.
"The Roadmap Wayne Gerard helped to build is already driving our innovation priorities for creating good Queensland jobs and maximising opportunities on the State's runway to the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games."
Mr Gerard said Queensland was well positioned to benefit from the investment in Advance Queensland and the world-class innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem.
"I am excited to hand over the reins to Julia Spicer who brings a great regional innovation perspective and experience to the role," he said.
Julia's collaboration skills will unlock numerous opportunities for Queensland's entrepreneurs and innovators."
The Premier also thanked outgoing Chief Entrepreneur Wayne Gerard who will continue to provide invaluable experience on the Brisbane 2032 Legacy Committee.
"Wayne was instrumental in developing our new Innovation Roadmap, setting up the Innovation Advisory Council and over his term he has generously provided his time, experience and expertise to support innovation in Queensland," the Premier said.
"I want to thank Wayne for all his work in this voluntary role over the past 18 months and wish him well on his future endeavours."
