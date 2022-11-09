Weaner steers crack 800c at Roma

A total of 5724 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 762c and averaged 712c, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 800c and averaged 681c, steers 280-330kg reached 736c and averaged 591c, and steers 330-400kg reached 628c and averaged 537c. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 570c averaging 467c.
DB McNicholl, Arklow, Dulacca, sold Angus cross steers to 800c, reaching $2064 to average $1911. The Angus cross heifers sold to 670c, reaching $1713 to average $1583.
Stephen John Phillips, Strathvale, Ballaroo, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 746c, reaching $1918 to average $1771. BP and LF McIntosh, Booringa West, Mitchell, sold Charolais cross steers to 722c, reaching $2232 to average $1825.
TM Mackie and LS Clover, Bonella, Charleville, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 704c, reaching $2044 to average $1980. AR and SM Russell, Glenrowan, Augathella, sold Angus cross steers to 686c, reaching $1942 to average $1942.
Bruce Smith, Coleraine, Mitchell, sold Angus cross steers to 450c, reaching $2856 to average $2535. Cecil James Russell, Ingledoon, Augathella, sold Santa cross steers to 736c, reaching $2191 to average $2036. EW Hoffman, Boreview, Wallumbilla, sold Hereford cross steers to 600c, reaching $2174 to average $2002.
R and J Underwood, Pine Hills, Wallumbilla, sold Droughtmaster steers to 592c, reaching $1995 to average $1995. Bundulla Grazing, Brenian, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 592c, reaching $2483 to average $2275. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 506c, reaching $1931 to average $1756.
GW and GI Emery, Wyena, Wallumbilla, sold Hereford cross steers to 584c, reaching $2158 to average $2038. Gerald Elliott Family Trust, Wirilla, Winton, sold Brangus steers to 578c, reaching $2496 to average $1535.
Rosehearty Grazing Co, Koonong Downs, sold Santa cross steers to 548c, reaching $2215 to average $2164. The Santa cross mickey bulls sold to 628c, reaching $2000 to average $1693. The Santa cross heifers sold to 556c, reaching $2101 to average $1702.
TW and AJ Bowen, Lolworth, Mitchell, sold Santa cross steers to 500c, reaching $2321 to average $2218. CK Mitchell, Hodgson, sold Angus cross steers to 486c, reaching $2445 to average $2445. Bailey Properties, Paradise Downs, Blackall, sold Charolais cross steers to 432c, reaching $2922 to average $2637.
Keddstock Pty Ltd, Moongool, Yuleba, sold Charolais cross steers to 426c, reaching $2823 to average $2675. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 418c, reaching $2588 to average $2249.
Arbroath Grazing Co, Roma, sold Hereford cross steers to 425c, reaching $2701 to average $2701. The Hereford cross heifers sold to 395c, reaching $2037 to average $2037. WT and JA Harris, Quebec, Roma, sold Charolais cross steers to 418c, reaching $3040 to average $2823.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 556c and averaged 457c, heifers 200- 280kg topped at 702c and averaged 517c, heifers 280-330kg topped at 588c, averaging 449c, heifers 330-400kg topped at 542c, averaging 450c, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 542c, averaging 431c.
JC and GM Worsfold, Oakwells, Injune, sold Angus cross heifers to 702c reaching $1620 to average $1488. Bass Cattle Co, Muldoon, Mungallala, sold Santa cross heifers to 578c reaching $2215 to average $1509.
FL and MR Miller, North Kooringa, Roma, sold Angus heifers to 550c, reaching $1585 to average $1513. DJ and KA McDonald, Wyrapa, Charleville, sold Murray Grey heifers to 500c reaching $1968 to average $1903.
Cows 330-400kg reached 354c and averaged 301c, cows 400-500kg topped at 410c, averaging 334c, cows 500-600kg topped at 378c, averaging 361c, and cows over 600kg topped at 390c, averaging 374c.
BJ and PC Harrison, Dunrobin, Dulacca, sold Santa cross cows to 366c, reaching $2228 to average $2086. Clarke AG, Inglegreen, NSW, sold Brangus cross cow and calf to $3075, averaging $3075.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.