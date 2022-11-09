There wasn't a cloud in the sky at Cunnamulla on Saturday, as a huge crowd gathered at the District Diggers Race Club for the annual Cunnamulla Cup, dressed in their finest black and white race attire.
Dubbed "the best track in the west" by its patrons, the recently upgraded facilities did not disappoint, as locals and travellers alike flocked to enjoy a drink and a punt either trackside, or in the newly built shed.
The five-race program was not to be outdone by the fashions on the field competition, which was a highlight for attendees on the day.
