The need for the text counselling service hailed as a lifesaver at the depths of Australia's most recent drought crisis remains ongoing in the bush, but has been passed over for government funding assistance.
Speaking at the Rural Women Unite lunch in Charters Towers last Saturday, Virtual Psychologist founder Dervla Loughnane told the 420 women gathered that the service she began in 2017 was still receiving texts asking for help from people in milking sheds, on tractors and in school grounds, all around the country.
"Things have calmed down - we're not being run off our feet - but we as a company are paying for our rural and remote service," she said.
"It's good that there's not the massive demand that we couldn't possibly serve - at its height we were operating seven days a week, and messages would start coming in at 6am.
"What we're seeing now is, we started out servicing farmers, now it's their kids that have found out about us, and the wives needing information.
"Our work now is less about crisis and more about intervention and support."
The Virtual Psychologist has been able to connect rural people with mental health professionals in a way that offers anonymity, convenience and an instant response.
It was the Turnbull government that provided $1m in funding for the service, in 2018, but that has since ceased, meaning that it once again relies on the generosity of the public to remain viable.
The weekend lunch in the Towers raised over $28,000 but Ms Loughnane said it cost them $150,000 a year to dedicate the services of one psychologist versed in rural challenges.
"The government put the money into things such as Headspace and Black Dog, saying they wanted to consolidate services," she said. "I get that but the others don't have the scope we offer with a texting service."
Ms Loughnane said she was amazed by the modesty and gratitude she encountered among rural women on Saturday.
"They were so happy to be able to drive up to 10 hours to attend a lunch, whereas city people have it all laid on and expect so much more," she said. "It's 100 per cent a good thing but the downfall is, they're offering so much care that they forget to care about themselves."
Ms Loughnane said when she undertook an intervention with rural people, she often felt they must be on the verge of a mental breakdown, judging by the amount of issues they were dealing with every day.
"They don't view life through a mental health lens though - it's chalk and cheese to the city, where it's front and centre of all their decisions."
She said if companies associated with the pastoral industry had money to spare for the cause, it could end up saving lives.
"We have the staff, the platform, the resources, and the experience - we just don't have the money," she said.
Dalby's Mary O'Brien, a well-known advocate for better ways to help rural men manage depression in order to reduce suicide rates, has said she couldn't see a good reason for defunding the service.
"It works particularly well for men," she said. "They can say what they need to, without having to be confronted by anyone.
"Optus have zero rated our number - 0488 807 266 - they are good at helping where they can."
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
