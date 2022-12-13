Northern Breeding Business (NB2) is a Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) initiative addressing the northern breeding herd issues of calf loss, low profitability and low adoption of proven management practices and technology.
The project has set an ambitious target to deliver $20 million per year in net benefits to 250 northern beef enterprises by 2027.
Six pilot producer groups have been established across northern Australia as part of an integrated adoption and extension program, which is supported by the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF).
These producer-led groups will provide direction and insight for expansion of the NB2 project.
Each group has a producer coordinator, who determines the focus of their interactions and chooses how and when they meet.
Producers can share ideas and participate in professional development opportunities that are relevant to them and their group.
DAF beef extension officers facilitate producer groups in the Fitzroy and Burdekin catchments.
Burdekin NB2
Formed in September 2021, the Burdekin NB2 group is made up of seven businesses representing a diverse range of land types and operations.
These are all inter-generational families who want to improve efficiency to support their succession planning.
During the past year, they have received foundational training in feedbase, business and herd measurement and recording.
All these businesses have committed to using NB2 data collection templates to allow consistent analysis over time.
"Collection of data in a consistent format on the herd, cashflow and feedbase will enable participating producers to set baselines and investigate opportunities to improve performance," DAF beef extension officer Roxanne Morgan, who co-facilitates the group, said.
"It enables us to compare apples with apples."
Burdekin NB2 meetings have been held on group member's properties, incorporating valuable guest speakers and a visit to the Signature Beef feedlot and abattoir.
At one of their recent meetings, each property delivered a presentation about their business, highlighting the key issues they wanted group input on.
This was of significant value to all, with a few common themes emerging:
Group members valued the opportunity to share information and seek advice from peers in a trusted setting.
Fitzroy NB2
The Fitzroy NB2 group is made up of 11 family grazing businesses, with a core focus on continuous improvement of breeder herd efficiencies and land stewardship.
Initial herd and feedbase data collation workshops set the scene for ongoing peer-to-peer breeding objective discussion within the group.
DAF beef extension officer and group co-facilitator Ryan Honor said guest speakers with expertise in reproductive technologies and animal performance analysis had inspired members to continue exploring new business opportunities.
"The passion of Fitzroy NB2 members to consistently produce cattle suiting numerous markets from various grazing systems has been evident by the group discussions created by effective data collation," Mr Honor said.
The producers have also participated in the Grazing Resilience and Sustainable Solutions and Grazing Futures Livestock Business Resilience programs, embracing the opportunity to evaluate their land condition and future drought mitigation strategies by identifying long-term production targets for their businesses.
If you'd like to learn more visit www.mla.com.au/nb2.
