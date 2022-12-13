Queensland Country Life
Producer groups piloted for NB2 project

By Futurebeef
Updated December 14 2022 - 7:46am, first published 6:00am
The 2021/2022 Burdekin NB2 Group. Picture supplied

Northern Breeding Business (NB2) is a Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) initiative addressing the northern breeding herd issues of calf loss, low profitability and low adoption of proven management practices and technology.

