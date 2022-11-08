The major challenges and opportunities facing Australia's growing goat industry have been detailed at the TropAg conference in Brisbane.
UQ professor Louw Hoffman, who is leading a $3.7 million goat industry research project with MLA, said even though Australia only had 0.3 per cent of the world's goats at 3.7 million, it was the largest exporting country in the world, accounting for 36pc of the trade.
In order to grow the industry, he said one of the biggest barriers to address was market accessibility.
Prof Hoffman says northern abattoirs typically buy goats in, slaughter them and export them - limiting high value niche markets similar to the Wagyu beef trade in Japan.
"There are a number of goat producers who are quite large that have 30,000 to 40,000 goats and are looking at producing their own branded product for export but they can't find an export abattoir willing to take those animals and process them for that," Prof Hoffman said.
He said the closest export abattoir for Queensland producers was in Victoria, which was not feasible.
"If you have a niche market that you're targeting, animal welfare becomes quite important in whether people will purchase your product or not. You have a problem when you start transporting animals 12 to 24 hours on a truck," he said.
Another challenge is disease and lack of medication.
"There's very few medication for diseases that have been developed for goats," he said.
Futher, Prof Hoffman said there had been a move to breed goats with more meaty breeds like the Boer goat, but the programs were still in their infancy.
"Crossbreeding with more meaty breeds and the question of where will they get the genetic material [is an issue]."
And while the export market was important, some of the barriers to domestic consumption needed to be looked at, with Australians only eating 0.2 meals of goat per week.
"I think there's going to be an increase in local consumption. The problem we have with goat and local consumption is that the restaurant market tends to look at goat as a fresh meat product like chops," he said.
"The traditional market tends to take it in a processed form or value added in a curry where quality in terms of tenderness is not such a large issue."
Other popular international dishes include dry shredded goat, meatballs, sun dried meat and sausages.
Prof Hoffman said due to the drought, fires and flooding over the past five years leading to a large number of deaths of traditional livestock and government exclusion fencing keeping goats in, the animal's adaptability helped grow its fan base.
"For a lot of producers, what they saw as feral animals suddenly had commercial value. Goats are adaptable in a broad environment and under diverse management systems."
The other added advantage of goats is their short reproductive cycle, allowing for a rapid cash flow.
"You could have a goat that's born in year one, and by the end of the first year it could give you a kid as well."
Looking at the nutritional profile of goats, it's a lean meat with around 3pc fat - important to health conscious consumers.
"Goat meat has the ideal balanced amino acid profile, the fatty acids are highly influenced by the diet it consumes, and being a browser [instead of a grazer], you tend to get more long chain unsaturated fatty acids," Prof Hoffman said.
"One of the advantages of being a browser is it also tends to give unique flavours depending on the type of browser it is. This could also open up the whole market of having a niche product."
Unlike beef and pork, there are no religious taboos around the consumption of goat, meaning a wider market.
IN THE NEWS:
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.