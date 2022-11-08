Restockers active at Moreton

Two tooth ox consigned by Ian Saunders Saddlery sold to 431.2c to return $2371. O'Briens Transport sold 6 tooth ox for 407.2c to realise $3033. Full mouth ox from Wongari made 381.2c to come back at $2563. Jack and Megan Fogg sold medium cows for 370.2c or $2128. Heavy cows from Brendan and Marnie Scheiwe made 375.2c or $2513. The Fleck family sold a bull for 354.2c to return $2975.