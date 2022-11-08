Restockers active at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 329 head on Tuesday.
An improved yarding came to hand this week with more cattle suitable for the processors penned. This resulted in improved rates in both trade and export categories.
A limited supply of feeder cattle sold to firm rates with restockers active at dearer rates. Cows and bulls remained unchanged.
Weaner steers from Greenfields Pastoral sold to 650c/kg to return $1404. Adrian Peterson and Robyn Warlow sold weaner heifers for 499.2c to realise $1240. Weaner males from Chris McConnel made 654.2c to make $1373. Condra No 40 Pty Ltd sold feeder heifers for 461.2c and 4 tooth grass ox for 420.2c to return $2006 and $2563 respectively.
Two tooth ox consigned by Ian Saunders Saddlery sold to 431.2c to return $2371. O'Briens Transport sold 6 tooth ox for 407.2c to realise $3033. Full mouth ox from Wongari made 381.2c to come back at $2563. Jack and Megan Fogg sold medium cows for 370.2c or $2128. Heavy cows from Brendan and Marnie Scheiwe made 375.2c or $2513. The Fleck family sold a bull for 354.2c to return $2975.
