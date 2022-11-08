Queensland Country Life
Feeder heifers sell for 461c at Moreton

November 9 2022 - 8:00am
Restockers active at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 329 head on Tuesday.

