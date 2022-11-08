Queensland Country Life
Brangus weaner steers make 760c/$1562 at Gympie

November 8 2022 - 5:00pm
Weaner steers sell from 620c to 760c at Gympie

Sullivan Livestock yarded 1895 cattle at their Gympie cattle sale on Monday where the market for all descriptions remained very firm.

