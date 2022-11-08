Weaner steers sell from 620c to 760c at Gympie

Brahman cross heifers 18 months from N and J Property, Woolooga, sold for 465c ($1798 and $1689). Charbray cross heifers from N and L Ensbey made 550c ($1450) and 564c ($1426). Charbray heifers from R and A Bambling made 572c ($1303). Flat back weaner heifers generally sold from 520c to 580c, while crossbred weaner heifers sold from 420c to 485c.