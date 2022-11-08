Weaner steers sell from 620c to 760c at Gympie

Sullivan Livestock yarded 1895 cattle at their Gympie cattle sale on Monday where the market for all descriptions remained very firm.
Cattle were drawn from Booubyjan, Tansey, Goomeri, Calgoa, Woolooga, Kenilworth, Conondale, Eumundi and all local areas.
Heavy Droughtmaster cross feeder steers from B and C Carlson, Coles Creek, sold for 476c ($2455) and 502c ($2272). Charbray steers from R Kleeman, Bergins Pocket, made 520c ($2272). Brangus steers 16 months from the Kennedy Family, Mooloo, sold for 580c to return $2068 and $2053.
Droughtmaster weaner steers from Domi Holdings, Mooloo, made 662c ($1981). Charbray weaner steers from E and E Euston, Glastonbury, made 696c ($1946). Red Angus cross weaners from Patterson Pastoral sold for 728c ($1672). Droughtmaster cross steers from J Krafft, Gunalda, made 708c ($1809).
Quality Droughtmaster steers from Maulucy P/L made 738c ($1729) and 734c ($1355). Fitzgerald and Co, Oakview, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 760c ($1522). Miva Station sold Brangus steers for 760c ($1562). Generally weaner steers sold from 620c to 760c pending weight and quality.
Brahman cross heifers 18 months from N and J Property, Woolooga, sold for 465c ($1798 and $1689). Charbray cross heifers from N and L Ensbey made 550c ($1450) and 564c ($1426). Charbray heifers from R and A Bambling made 572c ($1303). Flat back weaner heifers generally sold from 520c to 580c, while crossbred weaner heifers sold from 420c to 485c.
Cows and calves topped at $3050 for Charbray cross cows and calves from Stuart and Joan English, Glastonbury. Most cows and calves sold from $2075 to $2375.
The next Gympie meatworks and store sale November 21.
