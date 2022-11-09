Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Drones in cane field battle against fall armyworm in Bundaberg

BM
By Brad Marsellos
November 9 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agricultural drone pilots Jamin Fleming and Micheal Farmer with "Little Timmy" the drone. Picture: Brad Marsellos

Swarms of drones are being used in cane fields around the Bundaberg region to manage the devastating impacts of fall armyworm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brad Marsellos

Queensland Country Life Journalist

With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.