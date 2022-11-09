Swarms of drones are being used in cane fields around the Bundaberg region to manage the devastating impacts of fall armyworm.
Under the cover of darkness they emerge from the earth to dine - the aggressive pest may be small but can have a huge impact on young cane, slowing growth and delaying harvest, if not caught early.
In a cane field, just north of Bundaberg, recent rain has made it difficult to access crops with machinery to treat the pests, so Phil Nicolson from Bundaberg Sugar's Fairymead Farms called in the drones.
"It's been very wet, we've had 200 millimetres of rain in the last few weeks, we can't get in," Mr Nicolson said.
"You have to act fast, with the worms, three or four days is enough to devastate a crop.
"With the drones it's just a phone call and they are out and on it."
Jamin Fleming is the director of Bundaberg based Oztech Drones and is also from a local farming family.
Agriculture drones have come a long way in the last few years according to Mr Fleming, and can be automated to operate in swarms of five, for not just pest management, but seed spreading and mouse baiting as well.
His company allows farmers to purchase drones or he has a team of pilots offering their services.
It's been the armyworm keeping them busy recently, as farms attempt to limit soil compaction caused by heavy machinery, and switching to drones to spray the pests.
"The last few weeks have seen a really bad problem with armyworm," Mr Fleming said.
"It's too wet on a lot of these crops to get a tractor in the field, so the drones are treating it in an efficient way.
"A few years ago we were doing bits and pieces on farms, but now we are full time on a lot of the bigger farms."
The impact of two days of armyworm infestation is clearly visible on the young cane in the field Mr Nicolson manages - with leaves damaged and eaten away.
The aggressive pest was first located in Australia in 2020 and threatens cultivated grasses such as maize, rice, sorghum, sugarcane and wheat, as well as fruit, vegetable and cotton crops.
But Mr Nicolson believes fast action has helped limit stress to the crop.
"We are definitely on top of it," Mr Nicolson said.
"We now have them only showing up on blocks we haven't treated."
For more information on fall armyworm head to the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
