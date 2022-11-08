There were 244 head sold at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.
The market was very strong, with western buyers dominant.
Kennedy Family Trust, Kenilworth, sold Murray Grey cross weaner steers for $1890 and $1860. Steve Doneathy, Stanmore, sold Droughtmaster steers for $2540 and $2180. Beverley and Robert Jamieson, Royston, sold Red Angus cows for $2380.
Alan Thornton, Woolmar, sold young Brangus weaners, with steers making $1700 and heifers $1450. Roseville Partners, Kilcoy, sold Murray Grey weaners, with steers selling for $1600 and heifers $1450. Mona Daley, Maleny, sold six-month-old Droughtmaster steers for $1660.
M Johns, Bellmere, sold Brangus weaner heifers for $1510. Glenys Hanton, Kilcoy, sold Droughtmaster steer calves for $1510. Dean Bauer, Moorina, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1800. Michael McConnell, Delaneys Creek, sold Red Angus males for $2040, $1870 and $1740.
Gary Bochow, Conondale, sold Droughtmaster feeder heifers for $1770. Mark Vidoni, Delaneys Creek, sold Charbray heifers for $1780. Ian Buss and Gail Dowie, Mt Mee, sold Brahman heifers for $1710. Natasha Weaver, Mt Kilcoy, sold the top priced cow and calf for $2850.
