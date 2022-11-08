Queensland Country Life
Murray Grey cross weaner steers reach $1890 at Woodford

Updated November 8 2022 - 12:34pm, first published 12:00pm
Weaner males that sold for $1330 at Woodford.

There were 244 head sold at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.

