Competition and consumer laws tightened

This was a commitment made by the previous federal government which has now been actioned by the new Parliament and will mean that companies that breach competition and consumer laws could face higher penalties of up to the greater of $50 million, or 30 per cent of the company's turnover during the period it engaged in the conduct, if the value gained from the breach cannot be determined. The maximum penalty for an individual will increase from $500,000 to $2.5 million.