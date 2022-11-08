A sunny weekend didn't go to waste at Chinchilla over the weekend, as locals headed down to the track for a day out with friends and family.
Attendees enjoyed a six-race program and tightly-contested fashions on the field competition, making the most of the club's second-last race meet of the year.
The Chinchilla Little Athletics group were on hand to keep the crowd fed, running the canteen and raising some money for their club in the process, before local favourite DJ Damo kept everyone entertained well into the night.
Those who missed out will have another chance to get trackside at the Chinchilla Race Club's annual Christmas race meet on December 17.
