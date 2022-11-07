A JIMBOOMBA-based business has struck gold and now has its offerings stocked on supermarket shelves across Queensland and New South Wales.
Hampson Honey, owned by Carl and Karin Hampson, recently reached a deal with supermarket giant Woolworths to distribute a range of products.
Mrs Hampson said the business had grown from humble beginnings and now boasts 1000 hives in Queensland and across the border.
"We have been overwhelmed with the response from our community and the love and support we've received when we announced the news," she said.
"We're a small family owned and operated honey business that started as a hobby with one beehive in our backyard 13 years ago.
"Never would I ever have imagined it would lead to this."
The company uses an automated packing plant in nearby Coopers Plains to prepare the honey for distribution, and Mr Hampson said customers would be able to taste the difference.
"We take honey from our hives and extract it, filter it, and put it into a bottle - that's it. Nothing is ever added or blended," he said.
"What makes our honey unique is that it's raw, so all the natural goodness is still intact.
"It's from a single origin and we only use premium grade honey for our retail range. This is what honey is supposed to taste like."
His wife said she initially opposed the idea of starting a business as she disliked honey, but found there was a distinct difference when it was home-grown.
"We wanted all our customers to experience how honey should taste so we thought we'd launch our own brand," Mrs Hampson said.
Her husband said the honey was already popular with the community, and that news of the deal had spread far and wide through social media.
"For years we have heard that our honey brings back childhood memories of how honey used to be," he said.
"We thought, why can't we give the public this same opportunity and attempt to end the stigma of supermarket honey."
