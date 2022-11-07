Queensland Country Life
Jimboomba-based Hampson Honey has struck gold with Woolworths deal

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
November 8 2022 - 7:00am
Hampson Honey co-owner Karin Hampson shows off the company's range now stocked in Woolworths stores. Picture supplied

A JIMBOOMBA-based business has struck gold and now has its offerings stocked on supermarket shelves across Queensland and New South Wales.

