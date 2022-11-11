Queensland Country Life
Opinion

Breaking down rural stereotypes on National Ag Day

By Georgie Somerset, Agforce General President
November 12 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breaking down stereotypes

Imagine the sun beating down on an arid land as a cattleman gets to work mustering the herd.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.