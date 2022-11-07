US apple imports could risk biosecurity, growers say

Queensland apple growers want the looming importation of US apples into Australia stopped until more work is done to allay pest and disease fears.
In late October, the Department of Agriculture Fisheries and Forestry recommended the import of commercially produced fresh apples from the Pacific Northwest of the US into Australia be permitted if they meet the biosecurity import conditions.
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said he was confident Australia's biosecurity system was up to the task of keeping out any exotic pests or disease.
However, Granite Belt Growers Association president and apple and strawberry grower Nathan Baronio wants further assurances.
"Until the government can guarantee the right measures will be in place to protect our biosecurity, the process should be stopped," Mr Baronio said.
"It can really change the landscape of our industries significantly."
The grower said importing US apples could have significant impacts on multiple industries.
"Pest and disease issues are not just prevalent for the apple industry. It's citrus, it's strawberry, it's blueberry, it's stone fruit - there are a lot of biosecurity risks that will affect a lot of Australian produce lines.
"We've already seen the effects of varroa mite and the impact that it's had across multiple industries. Look at what's happened to the banana industry, for instance, over the last 15 years."
While apples are currently imported to Australia from New Zealand, Japan and China, 20 quarantine pests associated with apples are present in the PNW.
Of particular concern to growers is fire blight.
Fire blight or Erwinia amylovora is a serious bacterial disease of pome fruit including apple, pear, quince, and loquat.
It gets its name from the burnt appearance of affected plants.
Symptoms of fire blight infection generally affects all parts of the plants from blossoms and leaves to branches and roots, eventually killing the tree. There is no cure for the infection.
The disease spreads easily and rapidly since it can be spread by wind and rain as well as insects, and by people, vehicles and equipment.
According to the DAFF website, if fire blight established in Australia, "many of our pome fruit crops would be at risk".
"Fireblight is a huge concern for our industry," Mr Baronio said.
"A significant amount of the trees that we've got in Australia are not fire blight resistant, so if fire blight comes in, I believe you'd have to spray pretty heavily with antibiotics, remove diseased trees immediately otherwise you'll lose your entire block.
"The resistant strains of trees that are available are incredibly expensive.
"From planting a new tree to production is a six year process. It's not like you can click your fingers and all of a sudden be fire blight resistant.
"It's incredibly expensive and it takes a tremendous amount of time. It'd be a disaster if fire blight came into Australia."
Previously, Apple and Pear Australia CEO Phil Turnbull has said until the government could guarantee the right measures were in place to protect Australia's biosecurity, the government should stop the process.
Before imports can commence, DAFF says it will verify that the US can meet Australia's specified import conditions, publish import conditions on the Biosecurity Import Conditions system (BICON), and issue import permits to importers who meet the import conditions.
IN THE NEWS:
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.