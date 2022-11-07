Stop US apple imports, industry tells gov't

Stakeholders from Queensland's apple capital Stanthorpe want the looming importation of US apples into Australia stopped.
In the wake of recent federal government approval, some in the region have asked for more assurances before trade starts, while others have flat out rejected the move.
Their main concerns are biosecurity and cheap produce impacting the profitability of the region's $100 million industry.
In late October, DAFF recommended the import of commercially produced fresh apples from the Pacific Northwest into Australia be permitted if they meet the biosecurity import conditions.
Of particular concern to growers is fire blight, a serious bacterial disease with no cure.
Costs for control and loss in the US were estimated to be about US$100 million a year in 2003, according to USDA and university pathologists.
In 1997 fire blight was found in Melbourne but was successfully eradicated.
Southern Downs Regional Council councillor and senior horticultural consultant Stephen Tancred said it was too big a risk.
"Industry has assessed it and industry is saying the risks are too high and council's backing that position. We want to see our farmers get every advantage and no disadvantage," Mr Tancred said.
"We do have a very good biosecurity system, but it's not perfect."
Granite Belt Growers Association president and apple and strawberry grower Nathan Baronio wants further assurances.
"Until the government can guarantee the right measures will be in place to protect our biosecurity, the process should be stopped," Mr Baronio said.
He said a significant amount of trees were not fire blight resistant, and the resistant strains of trees that were available were expensive.
Apple and Pear Australia Ltd CEO Phil Turnbull also said until the government could guarantee that the right measures were in place, the government should stop the process to allow the import of US apples to Australia.
However, Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said he was confident in Australia's biosecurity.
"We are confident that our biosecurity system, which is the strongest in the world, is up to the task of keeping out any exotic pests or disease."
Economic concerns are also high on the list.
Mr Tancred said if there was an oversupply and the farmers were less profitable, they'd be laying people off and not reinvesting and buying local goods.
However, Minister Watt underlined the importance of free trade.
"Australia exports over 70 per cent of our agricultural production and if we want this to continue, we must also assess requests from other countries to import their products. This is what we have done," Mr Watt said.
But Mr Tancred said because American export goods attract export subsidies, "they could be landed here quite cheaply and that's not a level playing field".
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
