L and S Tinney, Cooeeimbardi, sold Charolais cross weaner steers, 10 months old for $1850/head. Graham Scholl, Gatton, sold Charolais cross weaner steers, eight months old for $1850/head. P and R O'Brien, Gayndah, sold light weight Charolais cross weaner steers, six months old for $1850/head. D and F Williamson sold Charolais cross weaner steers six to eight months old for $1800/head.