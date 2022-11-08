Queensland Country Life
Brahman cows and calves sell to $3800/unit at Toogoolawah

November 8 2022 - 4:00pm
Angus cross weaner steers 10-12mths old, account Ben and Jemma King, Boonah, sold for $1940/head.

Shepherdson & Boyd reported a yarding of 1153 head of cattle at their fortnightly Toogoolawah store sale on Saturday.

