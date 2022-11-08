Shepherdson & Boyd reported a yarding of 1153 head of cattle at their fortnightly Toogoolawah store sale on Saturday.
Feeder steers and heifers sold to a fully firm market. A quality yarding of backgrounder and weaner cattle were yarded selling to a very competitive panel of buyers with prices increasing.
A quality pen of Droughtmaster feeder steers, 20 months old account Two Ton, Harlin, sold for $2290/head. PJ McGown, Esk, sold a quality pen of Charolais cross steers, 18 months for $2290/head. Richard Conroy, Coominya, sold Droughtmaster feeder steers, 22 months old for $2270/head.
Eskdale Cattle, Biarra, sold Angus cross Santa steers, 14 months old for $2190/head. DMG Past. Co., Emu Creek, sold Charolais cross steers 16 months old for $2000/head. A and H Ahern, Gayndah, sold a run of Charbray backgrounder steers 12-14 months old with pens selling to $2000, 1890/head.
All Beef Ent., Boonah, sold top quality Angus cross weaner steers for $1940/head. C and J Hewitt, Mt Mee, sold Charbray cross backgrounder steers 12 months old for $1910/head. O'Brien Past., Bryden, sold Simmental cross backgrounder steers 12 months old for $1880/head.
L and S Tinney, Cooeeimbardi, sold Charolais cross weaner steers, 10 months old for $1850/head. Graham Scholl, Gatton, sold Charolais cross weaner steers, eight months old for $1850/head. P and R O'Brien, Gayndah, sold light weight Charolais cross weaner steers, six months old for $1850/head. D and F Williamson sold Charolais cross weaner steers six to eight months old for $1800/head.
The heifer market remained strong across the board. Pecan Past., Toogoolawah, sold Angus cross feeder heifers 14-16 months old for $1960/head. A and A cousins, Harlin, sold Droughtmaster cross feeder heifers for $2010/head and Brangus feeder heifers for $1920/head.
Sword Holdings, Harlin, sold a quality run of backgrounder heifers with the lead selling for potential breeders. The lead of their Charbray heifers, 12 months old sold for $1910/head, with the Simmental cross heifers, 10 months old selling for $1750/head.
All Beef Ent. sold Angus cross weaner heifers 10-12 months old for $1630/head. Eskdale Cattle, Biarra, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers 10-12 months old for $1560/head. O'Brien Past., Bryden, sold Simmental cross weaner heifers 12 months old for $1690/head. R and T Tinney, Cooeeimbardi, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $1560/head.
G and C Beanland, Kingaroy, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $1560/head. P and R O'Brien sold quality lightweight Charolais weaner heifers six to eight months with pens selling for $1460 and $1450/head. S and A Philp, Linville, sold Santa cross weaner heifers six months old for $1420/head.
A limited yarding of cows and calves came to hand with the lead of them topping at $3800/unit for Red Brahman cows with Charbray cross calves at foot account of R and E Zwynenberg, Lowood.
The next sale is on November 18.
