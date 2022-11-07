Queensland Country Life
Santa steers two years old sell for $2200 at Beaudesert

November 8 2022 - 8:00am
Market dearer at Beaudesert

Agents Bartholomew and Co reported a dearer market for all descriptions at their Beaudesert store sale on Saturday.

