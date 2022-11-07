Market dearer at Beaudesert

Agents Bartholomew and Co reported a dearer market for all descriptions at their Beaudesert store sale on Saturday.
Lines of restocker steers created hot competition between local and travelled buyers.
Greg Arthy, Lamington, sold Santa steers two years for $2200. Droughtmaster steers 18 months account Branch Creek Pastoral, Ormeau, sold for $1900. Paul Benstead, Christmas Creek, sold Charbray steers 15 months for $1890.
Steve Lehmann, Coolana, sold Charbray cross weaners steers for $1800. Droughtmaster weaner steers account Jan Drynan, Mt Gipps, sold for $1700. Rhys Bodey sold Charbray steers 12 months for $1600. Angus cross weaner steers account Greg Arthy sold for $1600. Santa cross weaner steers account Ron Gon-Chee sold for $1680.
Kevin and Ann Venz sold Euro cross weaner steers for $1460. Santa heifers 18 months account David and Chris Grimmett, Knapps Creek, sold for $1760. Tim and Alex Potts, Bunjurgen, sold Santa Hereford cross heifers 12 months for $1680. Branch Creek Pastoral sold Droughtmaster cross heifers for $1310.
Santa cross weaner heifers account Ron Gon-Chee sold for $1200. Steve Lehmann sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $1200. Droughtmaster cross weaner heifers account Michael and Cheryl Fraser sold for $1200. Jarryd Janke, Rockside, sold Droughtmaster bulls for $2500.
The next Beaudesert store sale will be held on Saturday November 19, starting at 9.30am.
