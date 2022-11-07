Bundaberg will soon host Royal Flying Doctor Service pilots from around Queensland, as construction of a new training facility takes-off.
The new building will be next to the existing RFDS Bundaberg Base and house the only Beechcraft King Air Pro Line Fusion Full-Flight Simulator (FFS) in Australia.
The facility is expected to be completed by the end of 2023, and will then allow RFDS pilots from Queensland to spend at least two weeks training each year.
Non-RFDS pilots will also be able to use the simulator for their endorsements or recurrent training for King Air aircraft.
RFDS (Queensland Section) Chief Executive Officer Meredith Staib said the sod turning was an important milestone for the organisation and would help the service to continue to provide the best medical care for regional Queensland residents.
"I'm incredibly excited to see work commence on our new Aviation Training Facility which will help support the ongoing training of our highly skilled pilots, as well as pilots from across Australia and Asia," she said.
"This purpose-built facility will play a vital role as we head towards 100 years of the Flying Doctor, with innovative aviation and training technology on our doorstep helping to ensure the continuity of world-class training for our pilots and crew."
The $25.3 million facility is jointly funded, with $14.9 million from the Australian Government, $3 million from QCoal Foundation and the remainder through RFDS fundraising.
Bundaberg Regional Council donated the land adjoining RFDS aeromedical base for the new building and Mayor Jack Dempsey believes the facility will have economic benefits to the region both during construction and as the pilots stop, shop and stay in the community while completing their training.
"It's an incredible boon for Bundaberg to be chosen as the location for this new flight simulator which will be the first of its kind to be constructed in Australia," he said.
"It's going to create jobs here locally during construction and will attract at least 81 pilots every year to come here for a minimum of two weeks to do their training and get a taste of our beautiful region."
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
