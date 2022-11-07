Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Weaner heifers average $224 higher at $1622/head

Updated November 7 2022 - 3:35pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weaner heifer prices higher online

CATTLE

Cattle offerings increased 16 per cent on AuctionsPlus last week, to 16,517 head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.