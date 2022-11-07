Weaner heifer prices higher online

Cattle offerings increased 16 per cent on AuctionsPlus last week, to 16,517 head.
An increased offering of 200-280kg steers, at 1818 head, contributed to an overall decline in the average price for the week, slipping $205/head, to $1729/head. Despite the much larger offering, the clearance rate jumped to 75pc, up from 49pc the previous week.
From Richmond, a large run of 152 Brahman cross steers aged 12-15 months weighing 247kg lwt returned $1300/head.
Steers 280-330kg dropped $253/head to average $2091/head. In contrast, 330-400kg steers were higher, at $2255/head with a 77pc clearance rate for the 1123 head offered.
Feeder steer numbers kicked 125pc higher, to 1696 head, finishing with a 62pc clearance rate. Prices averaged $38 lower, at $2348/head.
A large line of 113 Santa Gertrudis steers from Barcaldine, aged 20-26 months and weighing 480kg lwt returned $2370/head, headed to Dalby.
Heifers 200-280kg averaged $224 higher, with the 1252 head averaging $1622/head and hitting an 82pc clearance rate.
A line of 30 Angus heifers from Crow's Nest, aged 12-15 months weighing 279kg lwt returned $2220/head, selling $600 above reserve price to a buyer in Milmerran.
Heifers 280-330kg averaged $397 higher, at $2133/head, while 330-400kg heifers slipped $23, to average $2182/head.
Heifers 400kg+ averaged $2314/head, selling to a 70pc clearance rate.
Pregnancy tested in-calf heifers slipped $78, to $2821/head, while PTIC cows averaged $3105/head with a 79pc clearance rate.
Sheep and lamb numbers were down 35pc, with 64,184 head offered.
Crossbred lambs continue to dominate weekly listings, accounting for 34pc with 22,081 head, while prices remained steady averaging $140/head.
Merino wether lambs improved by $14, to average $125/head, with an 83pc clearance rate.
Merino ewe lambs rose $3 averaging $151/head across the 2396 head offering with a 94pc clearance rate.
First-cross ewe lamb listings were back 52pc. The reduced offering saw prices average higher, at $226/head, up $30.
Shedding breed lambs sold to strong demand, reaching a 100pc clearance rate and selling from $126-$163 to average $153/head.
From Morven, Queensland a line of 530 Dorper store wether lambs, weighing 41kg lwt, returned $163/head to a buyer in NSW.
Demand for shedding and composite joined ewes was strong, reaching 100pc across the three categories on offer.
Scanned in-lamb shedding breed ewes sold to a 100pc clearance, with prices ranging from $360-$475/head, to average $451/head.
NSM Merino ewe hoggets eased $5 to average $248/head, while NSM Merino ewes rose $4 to average $197/head with a 70pc clearance.
Unjoined shedding breed ewes were in strong demand, with a 99pc clearance, while prices eased $24 to average $247/head.
From Muckadilla, Queensland a line of 480 White Dorper ewes Feb/Mar '22 drop weighing 43kg lwt returned $200.
