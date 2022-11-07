Queensland Country Life
Brangus No.2 heifers 255kg make 634/$1553 at Eidsvold

November 7 2022 - 11:00am
Brangus heifers reach 634c at Eidsvold

Due to rainy weather Eidsvold's cattle sale was held on Thursday last week with a very good yarding of 500 head plus 20 cows and calves.

