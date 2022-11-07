Brangus heifers reach 634c at Eidsvold

Due to rainy weather Eidsvold's cattle sale was held on Thursday last week with a very good yarding of 500 head plus 20 cows and calves.
The market was stronger for all descriptions.
A very good run of 46 Brangus No.2 heifers weighing an average of 255kg topped at 634c/kg to return $1553/hd.
A very good draft of Droughtmaster No. 1 feeder steers weighed 411kg averaged 504c/kg to return $2072/hd.
A stronger presence of Brahman/Brahman cross cattle was yarded this sale with crossbred steers reaching 580c/kg weighing 354kg to return $2057, while the Grey Brahman steers weighing 300kg sold to 558c/kg to return $1670.
Quality Santa steers from Cracow weighing 300kg sold to 680c/kg to return $2019, while the under 200kg Santa steers sold to 730c/kg.
The next sale will be held on Wednesday November 16.
Droughtmaster steers from Monto sold for 498c/kg at 442kg returning $2203/hd. Droughtmaster steers from Monto sold for 518c/kg at 378kg returning $1959/hd.
Brahman steers from Mt Perry sold for 534c/kg at 220kg returning $1179/hd. Brahman cross steers from Monto sold for 580c/kg at 354kg returning $2057/hd.
Brahman cross steers from Monogriliby sold for 658c/kg at 236kg returning $1557/hd. Brangus steers from Eidsvold sold for 678c/kg at 256kg returning $1739/hd.
Santa cross steers from Cracow sold for 680c/kg at 296kg returning $2019/hd. Santa cross steers from Camboon sold for 730c/kg at 222kg returning $1624/hd.
Brangus heifers from Monto sold for 548c/kg at 320kg returning $1754/hd. Brahman cross heifers from Mt Perry sold for 558c/kg at 204kg returning $1139/hd.
Droughtmaster heifers from Mundubbera sold for 554c/kg at 283kg returning $1569/hd. Simmental cross heifers from Eidsvold sold for 624c/kg at 228kg returning $1425/hd.
Brangus heifers from Eidsvold sold for 624c/kg at 272kg returning $1703/hd. Brangus heifers from Eidsvold sold for 634c/kg at 246kg returning $1562/hd.
Santa bull from Eidsvold sold for 374c/kg at 915kg returning $3423/hd.
Brahman cross cows and calves from Eidsvold sold for $2820/unit.
