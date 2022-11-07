Lorna Fanning is a household name on the campdraft circuit and a highly regarded member of the Australian Stock Horse Society (ASHS), having held the positions of chairman and director.
Renowned as one of the nation's leading campdraft announcers on the circuit, Ms Fanning was recently recognised by the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society for her lifetime commitment to the sport of campdrafting.
She was given the Warwick Tribute to Australian Campdrafting, initiated in 1997, which features other highly recognised campdrafting stalwarts including, Phillip Kirkby, Gwen MacMillan, John Stanton, Artie Hall, Stuart Ross, Charlie Flohr, John Markwell, Lawrie Mills, Theo Hill and Bob Campbell.
Lorna is affectionately known as the 'Golden Voice of Campdrafting' and has been announcing for more than 50 years.
Her first announcing job came about by accident at the Killarney Campdraft in 1972 when the official announcer failed to turn up.
Eric and Nola Young talked her into announcing the numbers so riders knew when they were to be in the camp and to give the scores over the PA system.
In 2007, the Australian Campdraft Association named Lorna Fanning on their Roll of Honour.
Lorna is a member of the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society management committee for a third term and was also the campdraft committee chairman in 2012 and treasurer in 2021.
She has been the past president, secretary and treasurer of the Eastern Downs ASHS branch and was also a delegate to the South Queensland management committee, ASHS and past secretary and president.
The Triple Crown of Campdrafting may steal a lot of the headlines at this time of year but there is another event that's fast establishing itself as a competitive battle.
The Dolly Everett Memorial Ladies Series is in its fourth year with the latest winner to be revealed at a presentation event in the near future.
Previous winners of the series include Marni Hamilton on Summer Reserve (2018), Kerry Turner and Hingis (2019) and Susan Salmond on Lestree Jekabelle (2021).
The nation was shocked on January 3, 2018 when 14-year-old Dolly Everett ended her life after relentless bullying.
As a result, well-known campdraft identity Jaye Hall initiated the Dolly Everett Memorial Ladies Series in conjunction with the Triple Crown events to acknowledge the Northern Territory teenager.
"I wanted it to be at the most prestigious drafts in Australia so that firstly, it kept Dolly's memory alive and secondly, I wanted it to have a purpose and that is to raise awareness of bullying and the conversation topics between kids, peers and parents so that we can try and raise our kids to be strong, independent, kind and speak even if their voice shakes," Ms Hall said.
"This is our fourth Dolly Series and it is mind-boggling to me from such humble beginnings such a short time ago that it has now got the momentum and following that it does.
"The series is taken from the scores of the same horse and rider combinations at the three ladies campdrafts at Condamine, Chinchilla and usually Warwick and added up to get an aggregate at the end."
The series has grown from $500 cash to the winner and now sits at $1500.
As well as prize money there is also a service fee to Halls Eldorrio, a bronze quart pot, a Buffalo Gus saddlecloth, a photoframe, a Bex rug, a rustic barb wire butterfly hat, halters, bridles, thermo mugs, Gringa and Pasadena custom made shirts, nosebags, a vest, cheeseboards, flowers, ribbons and a garland.
This year, the highest aggregate cut out winner for the series will receive a hand made John Salmond whip.
It's not all about the trophies but so many have come on board with such thoughtful and generous donations to Do It For Dolly and if any one of these prizes can start a conversation and help even one person, then the Dolly Series is doing its job," Ms Hall said.
As this will be the final campdraft page for this year, I would like to thank those people who have assisted in the compilation of this column. The feedback has been positive and I look forward to returning next year and showcasing campdrafting around the state.
