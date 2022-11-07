Queensland Country Life
Lorna Fanning recognised by Warwick Show and Rodeo Society

By Robyn Paine
November 7 2022 - 2:00pm
Lorna Fanning announcing at Warwick. Picture: Robyn Paine

Lorna Fanning is a household name on the campdraft circuit and a highly regarded member of the Australian Stock Horse Society (ASHS), having held the positions of chairman and director.

