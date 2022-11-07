Golf and glamping might have been two of the aces in the hole for outback Queensland at the 2022 Queensland Tourism Awards, but a volunteer effort that's restoring one of the world's most unique cinema experiences has reeled in a gold award as well.
The 105-year-old open-air Royal Theatre, operated since 2018 by the not-for-profit Winton Movies Inc, was announced as the winner of the category for an outstanding contribution by a volunteer or group at Queensland tourism's night of nights at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre.
Other rural operators winning gold awards were the Outback Queensland Masters golf series in the Festival and Events category, the Quilpie Visitor Information Centre, Museum and Gallery in the information and services category, and Longreach's Mitchell Grass Retreat in the unique accommodation category.
The win for the Royal Theatre is a tribute to what a small community group can do, with focus and passion.
Winton Movies Inc president Jeff Close helped bring the group into being in 2018, calling a public meeting with the support of the theatre's owners, the Evert family, and said Friday's award was recognition that they were doing something very special.
"I love the history of our towns and the movie house is definitely part of Winton's history," he said.
Since forming to preserve the theatre built as part of the Royal Mail Hotel in 1918, the group operating on a shoestring budget has undertaken a number of restoration projects, including an entrance renovation that highlighted the original features of the historic building, and the building of a new museum space to showcase the unique artefacts and equipment that have been unearthed.
"Our first priority has always been the safety of patrons, then we doubled the number of swing chairs, and increased the food handling side,"Mr Close said.
"We've kept it so it looks the same as it did when it was rebuilt after the fire in 1938.
"Our aim is to get it back to its heyday."
Programming expanded to three nights a week in 2021 and Winton Shire mayor Gavin Baskett said it created a real buzz during the tourist season.
"Theatres are being lost all over the place but here, everyone's loving the experience of an open-air theatre," he said.
"I hear the old cowboy movies on a Sunday night are especially popular.
"I'd count a visit to the theatre as one of Winton's top five tourist attractions now."
Mr Close said the experience had shown the volunteer group that Tom and Jerry cartoons were as popular with the latest generation's children as with their grandparents taking them out for a night of nostalgia.
"We were hopeful of success at the awards - we have such a wide range of skills on board - and this is a reward for their dedication," he said.
WMI vice-president Ian Kelleher, who's based in Brisbane and calls himself a FIFO volunteer, said it was also recognition of what they'd achieved.
"We hope this will put us on the map now," he said. "We want to be taken seriously and be a destination in our own right."
More than 1000 tourism operators and individuals from around the state came together to champion their efforts in the tourism industry on Friday with a total of 78 awards in 30 categories presented.
Other outback Queensland awardees included the Australian Age of Dinosaurs Museum of Natural History, the Australian Stockman's Hall of Fame, Eromanga's Natural History Museum, and the Julia Creek Caravan Park.
Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the awards had capped off a remarkable year for domestic tourism.
"Congratulations to this year's award winners and finalists on delivering world-class visitor experiences and making Queensland Australia's destination of choice," he said.
"Domestic tourism in Queensland has bounced back strongly this year with a record $19.6 billion in overnight visitor spending.
"This nation leading result that owes much to the hard work and resilience of Queensland's tourism operators.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
