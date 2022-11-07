Queensland Country Life
News

Bundaberg macadamia farm hosts Governor of Queensland Jeannette Young

BM
By Brad Marsellos
November 7 2022 - 5:00pm
Governor of Queensland, Dr Jeannette Young and husband Graeme Nimmo tour Macadamias Australia with operator Janelle Gerry and husband Andrew Gerry. Picture: Governor of Queensland

Her Excellency the Honourable Dr Jeannette Young has cracked into a few "delicious" nuts, at one of Australia's leading macadamia nut production farms based in Bundaberg.

BM

Brad Marsellos

Queensland Country Life Journalist

With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.

