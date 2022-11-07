Her Excellency the Honourable Dr Jeannette Young has cracked into a few "delicious" nuts, at one of Australia's leading macadamia nut production farms based in Bundaberg.
Macadamias Australia, the largest family owned vertically integrated macadamia business in the world, hosted Queensland's former chief health officer and now Governor, for a tour of the company's recently completed tourist visitor centre.
Company director and second generation operator Janelle Gerry, and her husband, Andrew Gerry, escorted Her Excellency and husband, Professor Graeme Nimmo through the facility, with a few edible samples on offer.
Macadamias Australia maintains more than 200,000 trees, harvesting about 2000 tonnes of nut-in-shell each year.
In 2020 the company expanded with construction of a state-of-the-art macadamia cracking and value-add processing plant incorporating a tourism centre and cafe, which includes a macadamia themed menu.
The building is fitted out and themed in tribute to the indigenous tree and designed by Bundaberg architect Tomas O'Malley.
In 2016 Bundaberg overtook the Northern Rivers to become the largest producing macadamia region in Australia, and the growing and processing of the native nuts injects millions of dollars directly into the economy.
Sugar cane fields are rapidly being replaced with the nut trees, so continued growth of the industry is expected in the future.
While national nut production is expected to be down slightly for the 2022 season, due to flooding and severe weather in NSW and South-East Queensland, the Bundaberg region was not impacted and should see an increase in crop given new plantings in recent years.
Macadamias Australia came third in the new tourism business category announced at the 2022 Queensland Tourism Awards last weekend.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.