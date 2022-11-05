Queensland Country Life
Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated November 5 2022 - 2:21pm, first published 2:00pm
The highly coveted Lachlan Hughes Foundation Program for 2023, was launched before a crowd of about 80 people at an event in Toowoomba, on Friday evening.

