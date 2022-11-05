The highly coveted Lachlan Hughes Foundation Program for 2023, was launched before a crowd of about 80 people at an event in Toowoomba, on Friday evening.
The Foundation is in memory of Lachlan Hughes, who at only 36 years, was tragically lost in an on-farm accident on October 31, 2018.
Now in its' fourth year, applications open on November 4, and close on December 16.
Lachlan left a wonderful legacy - he had a passion for regenerative agriculture and educating young people about rebuilding our soils.
His parents Philip and Adele, together with wife Anna and their children, and brother Alister and his wife Jules carry on Lachlan's dreams.
Lachlan believed that it is possible to rebuild our soils and increase their sustainable production capacity to withstand the variability's of rainfall, and that this in turn would revitalize our rural communities and improve the economic sustainability of the industry.
The 2023 program, with a vison of "improving landscapes and communities by fostering regenerative agricultural thinking and practices" was launched by the late Lachlan Hughes" wife Anna, and his brother Alister.
The program is about doing and is practical and hands-on and is about regenerative agricultural based and out comes focus.
Guest heard from the previous recipients Jack and Emma Groat, of Injune, Beau North and Kat Fausett of Sarina, and Joel and Emma Muirhead of Mundubbera, on how the program changed their thinking and management.
To apply applicants must be an Australian citizen, aged 25 or over on or before 31st December this year, currently working or involved in the beef industry and passionate about regenerative agriculture and its practices.
The program will be facilitated by Barbara Bishop, who has been passionate about rural and regional industries since growing up on a farm in North West New South Wales.
She is equally passionate about creating processes and programs that inspire and empower people to respond proactively to their own needs and the needs within families, workplaces and communities.
For more information visit: www.lachlanhughesfoundation.org.au/apply
