A BIG crowd gathered at the Clifton Showgrounds on Friday evening for the annual Clifton rodeo.
Organised by the Clifton Show Society, the event drew in locals as well as rodeo fans from across the state, who were all eager to see the action packed card.
Highlighting the night's action was the open rodeo competition, as well as the saddle ride, bareback ride and barrel race.
While the open classes drew plenty of interest, the event also gave the next generation of competitors their chance in the spotlight via the novice bull ride and under-18 bull rides, as well as the under-18 barrel race.
Also taking centre stage on Friday night was the under-15 bull ride and the mini bull ride.
In preparation for the annual rodeo, the Clifton Show Society's volunteers had been hard work ensuring the grounds were in top shape ahead of the action-packed card.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
