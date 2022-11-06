Queensland Country Life
Quilpie Shire Council will continue a housing grant helping attract tree-changers

BM
By Brad Marsellos
November 6 2022 - 6:00pm
Quilpie is proving an affordable option for those looking to enter the housing market. Picture: Supplied.

As interest rates rise and Queensland faces a housing crisis, Quilpie Shire Council will continue to offer a grant designed to attract new homeowners to the region and get a foot in the housing market.

