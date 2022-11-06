As interest rates rise and Queensland faces a housing crisis, Quilpie Shire Council will continue to offer a grant designed to attract new homeowners to the region and get a foot in the housing market.
Land values have doubled in the Quilpie region since a New Homeowner Grant was launched last October, with some blocks of land now available for $25,000.
But there are still plenty of opportunities for those wanting to escape the city and live the outback dream according to Justin Hancock, CEO Quilpie Shire Council.
"The grant that we announced at this time last year was focused around creating new homes for our region, and it's a commitment we intend upholding moving forward," Mr Hancock said.
"It's such great value for money for those who have been priced out of buying in major metro or coastal regions.
"And with blocks still as low as $25,000 for serviceable, flood free land we're an awesome regional option, we think an outback change beats a tree or sea change any day."
In addition to the grant encouraging new land buyers to build in the region, council has also received $2 million through the Queensland Government and will re-develop the Old Works Depot into six 2-3 bed townhouse villas in 2023.
As new, younger families push to the bush, Mr Hancock is also noticing an increase in babies born in the region and feels it's great news for local schools and childcare centres.
"Quilpie is undergoing something of a baby boom at the moment," Mr Hancock said.
"It's exciting for the local childcare centres and schools and refreshing to see the town attracting young families as well as retaining young couples who are keen to start and establish their families.
"We can offer the security of good jobs with well-paid positions available right now, a township that has a reputation of being one of the friendliest in the state and a great way of life."
The New Homeowner Grant offers anyone who purchases a block of land in the Quilpie Shire the opportunity to have $12,500 reimbursed when they build and live in the new house for a minimum of six months.
The offer is made in addition to other first homeowner government incentives.
With a population of about 800, Quilpie is located 1,000km west of Brisbane and offers schools, a hospital, medical centre, shops and tourist attractions.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
