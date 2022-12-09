Bryan Gill is a tall, quiet man with a welcoming grin and a long involvement with the central Australian pastoral industry.
His career started 40 years ago when he began working as a young man for legendary cattleman Ted Hayes at Undoolya Station.
Since then, he has been a stock inspector and advisory officer and now manages Old Man Plains (OMP) Research Station, just outside of Alice Springs.
Mr Gill is well respected by local producers for his practical knowledge and hands-on experience with cattle.
For the past decade, he has been responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Quality Graze project run by the Department of Industry, Tourism and Trade.
This long-term trial is investigating grazing strategies suitable for producing premium beef in a highly variable climate.
Five of the grazing strategies are stocked according to the long-term carrying capacity, with a mix of rotation and continuous grazing, and one strategy is grazed at twice the recommended pasture utilisation rate.
Mr Gill believes getting the long-term carrying capacity right has been critical to the success of the Quality Graze project.
"'It has allowed for a big improvement in land condition,"' he said.
"Because our country is now in good condition, we get good feed from very little rain.
"We finish off sale steers, even in dry years."
Research data shows the improvement in land condition enables OMP Research Station to grow twice as much pasture as it used to.
Stocking to the long-term carrying capacity also ensures carryover feed is available from one season to the next.
Security of forage has allowed herd numbers to remain stable for the past 12 years.
This is despite OMP Research Station experiencing the wettest year and the driest three-year period on record.
Mr Gill believes science has got the numbers right.
OMP Research Station runs about 350 Droughtmaster breeders and turns off about 160 30-month-old premium steers every year.
"We don't really think about what the season will be like because we know we have enough feed for our production system, even in the dry years," Mr Gill said.
"We also received really good prices when the good seasons returned because we didn't have to rebuild our herd."
If there is one thing Mr Gill could change it would be the mindset that grass left standing in the paddock is wasted. "That leftover feed is an opportunity to improve land condition, build up reserves of feed or finish sale stock," he said.
"If we stocked up, we'd be in trouble in about three months."
Producers often worry that kangaroos will eat reserved feed.
Yet in Mr Gill's experience, that isn't the case.
"There might have been two or three years of higher kangaroo numbers, but they took care of themselves," he said.
"The improvement in land condition was far more useful, because with better land condition the response to rain is that much stronger - more grass and more beef."
There is one tactic in the research trial that is looking at grazing at a rate higher than recommended.
"When it gets dry, that paddock worries me," Mr Gill said.
"I've been out there on a bike, thinking it doesn't grow as much feed as it used to in previous years."
Cattle behaviour is of particular interest to Mr Gill.
As part of the experimental design, growing steers are often separated from birth-paddock companions when allocated to the different grazing strategies.
When mature animals are reunited for a month prior to trucking, they will re-sort themselves into groups based on their birth-paddock.
Mr Gill actively incorporates this knowledge into the production system by allowing stock time in the yards to find their companions.
He is very proud of the OMP cattle.
They have a solid reputation for good temperament and great beef.
Selecting for temperament is important, but weaner training, low- stress stock handling techniques and understanding cattle behaviour is where the real work is done.
Sale steers get an extra 'practice run' through the yards when final pre-trucking weights are recorded.
"When it comes to trucking day, they just walk up, heads down, taking their time, one after the other onto the truck," Mr Gill said.
"No jiggers, no yelling."
Stressed cattle don't tend to produce high quality beef.
So, Mr Gill works hard to keep the herd happy.
He is retiring this year but, like all good cattlemen, he is still thinking about how he might tweak the Quality Graze production system.
"I'd like to try spelling some of the continuously- grazed paddocks to see if we can improve land condition further," he said.
"We could also improve some of our yards to reduce cattle stress a bit more.
"Overall though, getting the long-term carrying capacity right means it's a pretty reliable system.
"The herd doesn't change much and we aren't constantly looking for rain.
"That's a pretty amazing characteristic for any grazing strategy."
For more information, about grazing management and the Old Man Plains (OMP) Research Station research visit futurebeef.com.au and search for 'grazing management'.
