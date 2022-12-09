Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Getting grazing right in northern Australia

By Alison Kain
December 10 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryan Gill, the manager at Old Man Plains Research Station, near Alice Springs, says grass left standing in the paddock is not wasted but an opportunity to improve land condition, build up reserves of feed or finish sale stock. Picture supplied

Bryan Gill is a tall, quiet man with a welcoming grin and a long involvement with the central Australian pastoral industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.