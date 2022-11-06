Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Rolleston community back hall renaming in remembrance of Pam Dallas

Clare Adcock
By Clare Adcock
November 6 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pam was has been remembered for her infectious smile and dedication to the community. Picture: Supplied

The community of Rolleston is campaigning to change the name of their town in honour of a much-loved community member, with hundreds of locals signing the petition in support of the renaming.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Adcock

Clare Adcock

Roma Journalist - Queensland Country Life

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.