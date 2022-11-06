The community of Rolleston is campaigning to change the name of their town in honour of a much-loved community member, with hundreds of locals signing the petition in support of the renaming.
Pam Dallas, who lovingly called the hall her second home, was the facility's caretaker for more than 47 years before she sadly passed away earlier this year.
Ms Dallas also drove a bus for the Rolleston students who attended school in Springsure, a job she only retired from at the end of last year after 27 years in the role.
Ms Dallas' daughter Nikki Upton said she had many memories of being at the hall with her mum and siblings when they were children.
"She put way more hours of volunteer work into keeping the Rolleston hall functions than she was ever paid for, the hours spent polishing and keeping the timber floors schmick and beautiful," she said.
"She would have children all up there helping and it ingrained in all of us what a good work ethic was, how to take pride in our jobs and how important it was to go the extra mile."
Nathan Blackburn, who started the petition, said Ms Dallas would go out of her way to keep the hall in tip-top shape, often fixing things out of her own pocket, as well as organising and volunteering at events, such as balls and CWA meetings.
"Pam was one of those people who is a pillar of the community," he said.
"Her time, dedication and commitment to that hall has been invaluable to the community, so that's why I thought it would be really fitting to her memory to rename the Rolleston Hall to the Pam Dallas Memorial Hall.
"She decorated the hall for events and then waited for the events to finish so she could clean, although that wasn't up to her, but she took that much pride in the hall that that's what she wanted to do.
"She was just a really outstanding lady who just gave everything to her community."
Mr Blackburn said he had already approached council about the renaming and hit several road blocks, but he hoped with the backing of the community, that council would seriously consider the idea.
With almost 800 signatures, it appears that Mr Blackburn's endeavour has well and truly gained the support of locals in the area.
"I thought I would get the community behind it and let the council know that this is something that both the Rolleston and Springsure communities really want," Mr Blackburn said.
"I didn't expect that sort of level of response, but that just goes to show how loved Pam was.
"The response has been really overwhelming and I'm really glad that the community can get behind it and I'm hoping that will get it over the line."
Locals left a long list of comments on the petition in support of the renaming, with many mentioning the impact that Ms Dallas had with both them personally, and the entire community.
"Pam needs to be remembered for her tireless work. This is what it means to be Australian.......people like Pam are getting to be few and far between," one person wrote.
"Pam is worth her weight in gold and deserves to be recognised by the community she loved," said another.
