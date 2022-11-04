MOONIE'S Melinda and Andrew White have claimed top honours in the first Warwick prime lamb competition.
Organised by the Warwick Sheep Selling Agents Association, the competition consisted of four different classes, pen of three lightweight and pen of three heavyweight lambs, as well as single lamb categories across both weight classes.
Of the four classes, the Whites achieved victory in both the single and pen of three lightweight lambs, while Yambutta Pastoral Company, Meandarra and Warwick, took out both the single and pen of three heavyweight classes.
Overall, it was the White's winning lightweight lamb that was adjudged the champion lamb by on the hook judge Angus Gross, who was assessing the carcases based on confirmation, finish, dress weight and evenness.
"It is pretty exciting and a bit of a surprise to achieve this kind of result," winner Andrew White said.
"The reason it was a bit surprising is because we have had a lot of rain around our place lately and our sheep have been having a tough time of it.
"We have wanted to enter a competition like this for the past few years, but it just has never lined up in terms of having our lambs ready.
"However, the agents encouraged us to give it a go and we're over the moon with the result."
Mr White, whose Dorper flock on his family's property Toongabbie is mostly based on Belleview genetics, said it was pleasing the competition was up and running after a long hiatus.
"As far as I know, this is one of the few prime lamb competitions in the state with the other being at the Ekka," he said.
"For us, it is a really good way of better understanding where our lambs are at and what we can do to help improve them."
Competitors were given the opportunity to see their entries on the hook at Carey and Sons processing facility near Warwick on Friday, before the winners were announced.
The tender to purchase the champion lamb went to Rose City Meats, while Leslie Lamb Pty Ltd secured the tender for the rest of the field.
Prior to Friday's presentation, the 50 lambs in the competition were judged on the hoof by Tony Dunn before the start of Wednesday's weekly Warwick sheep sale.
Competition co-ordinator and local lamb buyer Joe Brown said he was thrilled with the quality of this year's entries.
"Honestly, it has been a pleasure to help organise this event because the producers have come forward and presented some terrific stock," Mr Brown said.
"In years gone by, sometimes the entries would be a bit mixed and you would accept it, however this year I couldn't help but feel for the judges due to the tough picking a winner would be.
"We are extremely grateful for the support of all of the producers who entered this first-time competition, as well as the overwhelming support of our sponsors.
"Without you all this wouldn't have happened and we can't wait to go around again next year."
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
