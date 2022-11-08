Pants and ponies will be off and running this Saturday at Mount Perry, as the historic town celebrates 150 years of race meetings.
The first recorded Mount Perry horse race event was conducted on January 1, 1872 and by all reports was a wild time with "liquor booths" run by the town's publicans.
Racing still holds a special place in Mount Perry, but the annual meet has evolved slightly with an addition to the 6-race program of a pant-less dash for punters titled the "Jocks Plate."
It's not just the bold undie-wearing blokes that get the chance to dart down the track, there is also a "Fillies Dash" (high-heels not recommended) and the little ones can compete in the "Kids Scamper."
President of Mt Perry Race Club Joy Jensen understands there could be quite a few new faces at the track with tree-changers moving to town and the local gold mine attracting workers.
Ms Jensen is also proud the community has manged to keep racing alive through tough times.
"This is quite a significant milestone," Ms Jensen said.
"For a little community like Mount Perry to keep racing going, is a very good thing."
Attendees are invited to dress to impress with the theme of "Bold and Gold" for Fashions on the Field running throughout the afternoon.
Gates open at 11am with racing at 1.30pm followed by the Jocks Plate, Fillies Dash and Kids Scamper at 5pm.
A musical performance by Mark Lavendar will run into the night and free camping for those travelling from out of town.
