Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Mt Perry Races celebrates 150 years as runners strip off for the famous 'Jocks Plate'

BM
By Brad Marsellos
November 8 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Jocks Plate strips-off after the last horse race of the day at the Mount Perry Race Day. Picture: Mt Perry Race Club

Pants and ponies will be off and running this Saturday at Mount Perry, as the historic town celebrates 150 years of race meetings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brad Marsellos

Queensland Country Life Journalist

With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.