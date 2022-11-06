Queensland Country Life
Price pressure on macadamia nut as global supply ramps up

By Jamie Brown
November 7 2022 - 9:00am
Vilma Giacomini, North Lismore, NSW, has weathered price storms before and will survive next year's shake-up because excellent kernel recovery will push her base price above the cost of inputs.

The macadamia industry is entering nervous territory and growers are keeping a close eye on falling wholesale prices.

JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

