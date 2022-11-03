Queensland Country Life
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock make 722c at Dalby

Updated November 4 2022 - 12:11pm, first published November 3 2022 - 9:00pm
Light weight yearling steers and heifers in demand at Dalby

Despite another rain event over the supply area the number of stock at Dalby more than doubled the previous week's level at 3516 head.

