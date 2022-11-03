Light weight yearling steers and heifers in demand at Dalby

Despite another rain event over the supply area the number of stock at Dalby more than doubled the previous week's level at 3516 head.
Close to half of the total yarding was drawn from outside the local supply areas, with 954 from far western Queensland, 657 from NSW, and 89 from SA.
Export buyer attendance and activity was not as good as the previous week.
Light weight yearling steers and heifers returning to the paddock continued to experience strong support for the quality penned. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market improved in price pushed on in places by restockers. Yearling heifers to feed followed a similar trend. Most classes of cows could not maintain the levels of the previous sale with losses of 7c to 13c/kg and more in places.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 722c with a good sample averaging 630c/kg. Yearling steers to feed averaged from 565c to 589c with sales to 632c, with a fair sample to restockers reaching 650c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers to restockers or background made to 620c to average 570c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed averaged from 493c to 558c with some to restockers to 610c/kg.
A small selection of bullocks made to 431c/kg. Medium weight 2 score cows averaged 324c/kg. Good heavy weight cows made to 388c to average 379c/kg. Heavy weight bulls made to 393c/kg. Cows and calves made to $3,400/unit.
