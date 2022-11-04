Vets are reminding animal owners to take preventative measures against ticks as supply of antiserum runs low.
Wet weather and high demand has led to a nationwide shortage of paralysis tick antiserum.
Bundaberg veterinarian Dr Ang Yarrow wants dog and cat owners to make sure their animals are checked for ticks and treated with preventative measures to avoid the life-threatening condition.
"Without the antiserum there will be big problems, as in, pets will likely die," Dr Yarrow said.
"Best to get those preventatives sorted."
While supplies are expected to return towards the end of November, Dr Yarrow said clinics are being conservative with doses of antiserum to make sure they don't run out.
The shortage of medication happens every few years according to Dr Andrew Padula from tick antiserum manufacturer Padula Serums.
Creating a tick antiserum requires collection of about 100,000 ticks a year, and this has been impacted by the recent floods around northern NSW.
While Dr Padula is confident vets will not run out of the antiserum, he agrees with Dr Yarrow that prevention is the best option.
"Do the prevention and keep cats indoors if you have to," Dr Padula said.
"The products are there, so owners will save animals by using preventive measures."
Signs of tick paralysis include wobbliness, weakness, loss of appetite, vomiting, regurgitation, laboured or noisy breathing, or change in bark or meow.
Medication is the only cure for tick paralysis.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
