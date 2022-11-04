There were 495 head yarded at Monto for the fortnightly fat and store sale, which was moved to Thursday due to wet conditions.
A good quality yarding of all descriptions was penned.
Cattle were drawn from Rolleston, Biloela, Mundubbera and all local areas.
All classes sold to very strong competition.
Blondes cross bull account of Monal grazing sold 378.2c/kg at 865kg to return $3271.43. Brahman bull account Boogal Cattel Co sold to 371.2c at 795kg to return $2951.04. Murray Grey cross steers account EJ Goody sold 408.2c averaging 630kg to return $2571.66. Charbray steers account KG and BG Ball sold to 412.2c averaging 516kg to return $2126.95.
Red Brangus heifers account PJ and SE Gray sold to 416.2c averaging 515kg to return $2146.40. PJ and SE Gray also sold Red Brangus Heifers to average 560kg at 417.2c to return $2336.32. N and W Oppermann sold Charbray cows to 371.2c at 740kg to return $2746.88. CB and MA Goody sold Angus cross cows to 365.2c at 675kg to return $2465.10.
WC and PM Coward sold Santa steers to 496.2c at 492kg to return $2443.79. Charbray steers account N and W Oppermann sold to 568.2c at 370kg to return $2102.34. Santa cross steers account TJ and MM Sinclair sold to 630.2c at 327kg to return $2064.96. Droughtmaster steers account TA and AM Hampson sold to 656c at 306kg to return $2010.36.
Brangus steers account PJ and SE Gray sold to 646.2c at 280kg to return $1809.36. Brangus steers account WB and JM Roger sold to 700.2c at 268kg to return $1881.79. Charbray cross steers account GD and KL Streeter sold to 730.2c at 204kg to return $1752.48. PTIC Brangus heifers account R and P Poulton sold to $2400/hd.
Brangus cross cows and calves account PJ and SE Gray sold to $2700/unit. IL Farmer sold 423kg Brangus heifers to 502.2c to return $2126.82. Droughtmaster heifers account N and W Oppermann sold to 530c at 345kg to return $1828.50.
Speckle Park heifers account GFG and YL Hall sold to 636.2c at 322kg to return $2049.98. The Halls also sold Brangus heifers to 598.2c at 246kg to return $1474.14. WR and BM Avis sold Droughtmaster heifers to 598.2c at 245kg to return $1465.59. J and A Devillers sold Brangus heifers to 610.2c at 225kg to return $1372.95.
