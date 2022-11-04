WC and PM Coward sold Santa steers to 496.2c at 492kg to return $2443.79. Charbray steers account N and W Oppermann sold to 568.2c at 370kg to return $2102.34. Santa cross steers account TJ and MM Sinclair sold to 630.2c at 327kg to return $2064.96. Droughtmaster steers account TA and AM Hampson sold to 656c at 306kg to return $2010.36.

