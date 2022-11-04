Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Speckle Park weaner heifers sell to $2050 at Monto

November 5 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Cavanagh with the Speckle Heifers that sold to $2050.

There were 495 head yarded at Monto for the fortnightly fat and store sale, which was moved to Thursday due to wet conditions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.