Values ease at Emerald

In the store section, heavy feeder steers 400-500kg sold to 558c to average 445c, 350-400kg steers topped at 584c to average 423c, 280-350kg steers made as much as 588c to average 549c, weaner steers 200-280kg sold to 604c to average 549c, while light steers under 200kg were too few quote. Trade feeder heifers 350-400kg sold to 440c to average 406c, 280-350kg heifers topped at 556c to average 422c, weaner heifers 200-280kg made as much as 524c to average 445c, while light heifers under 200kg were too few to quote.