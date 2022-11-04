Values ease at Emerald

It was nearly mirror image numbers to that of last week, with agents offering 1300 head at Emerald on Thursday.
While the market tended to soften up for most descriptions, the real story is in the detail. Plenty of plain condition cows, a fairly mixed quality yarding, along with an over inflated job last week and limited numbers all did their part to see values ease.
In the prime section bullocks over 550kg sold to 408c to average 395c, heavy steers 500-550kg coming under slaughter and feeder competition reached 411c to average 386c, heavy heifers over 400kg made to 454c to average 411c, heavy cows over 520kg topped at 372c to average 365c, cows 450-520kg made as much as 368c to average 358c, while bulls over 600kg sold to 349c.
In the store section, heavy feeder steers 400-500kg sold to 558c to average 445c, 350-400kg steers topped at 584c to average 423c, 280-350kg steers made as much as 588c to average 549c, weaner steers 200-280kg sold to 604c to average 549c, while light steers under 200kg were too few quote. Trade feeder heifers 350-400kg sold to 440c to average 406c, 280-350kg heifers topped at 556c to average 422c, weaner heifers 200-280kg made as much as 524c to average 445c, while light heifers under 200kg were too few to quote.
A single pen of Droughtmaster cross cows, small to medium frame and calves in store condition with calves about three months old made $1500.
Col and Lorna Baker, Feez Creek, Capella, sold Droughtmaster steers to 498c to weigh 420kg and return $2096. The Bailey family, Bayella Downs, Capella, sold Brangus steers to 542c to weigh 273kg or $1366.
Mark and Glenda Rowe, Buffel Park, Moranbah, sold Charbray and Brahman cross steers with the lead making to 584c to weigh 320kg and returned $1870.
The Garside family, Calderwood, Capella, sold Droughtmaster cross heifers making to 420c to weigh 395kg or $1662.
