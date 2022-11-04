Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Heifers 280-350kg top at 556c, average 422c at Emerald

November 4 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Values ease at Emerald

It was nearly mirror image numbers to that of last week, with agents offering 1300 head at Emerald on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.