Competition at Eumundi

There were 228 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale on Tuesday.
The market was again strong, with all descriptions meeting competition.
Nicholls Dairies, Moy Pocket, sold an Angus bull for $3600. Rosemary Southee, Cooroy Mountain, sold Droughtmaster steers for $1960, $1730 and $1610. Colin Malpress, Wamuran, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1670.
Marcus Swan, Black Mountain, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1810. Retschlag Trading, Kilcoy, sold Angus cows and calves for $2520 and $2500, Charbray weaner steers for $1850 and Angus weaner heifers for $1540 and $1500.
Obi Obi Essentials sold Droughtmaster heifers for $2100 and $1830. Malcolm Brown, Elaman Creek, sold Angus steer calves for $1430 and $1410. Russell Ferriday, Kenilworth, sold Charbray steer calves for $1440, $1410 and $1380. Bruce Viner, Wolvi, sold Simbrah steers for $1660, $1410 and $1390.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.