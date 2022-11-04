Processor market strong at Blackall

Blackall combined agents yarded 1419 head of cattle for this week's prime and store sale.
The yarding was dominated by heavy weight prime cattle and heavy feeder cattle with markets remaining firm.
The processor market this week was as strong as any yard in the state with the best of the heavy cows topping at 388.2c and heavy weight heifers to the processors up and over 400c.
The store market was firm on previous weeks with steers 350-400kg topping at 560.2c and cows and calves selling to a top price of $2980/unit.
The yarding was drawn from all local areas as well as Winton, Julia Creek, Hughenden and Cloncurry.
Bulls under 450kg sold to 376c, average 324c, and bulls over 450kg made 358c, average 336c.
Cows 300-400kg sold to 340c, average 307c, cows 400-500kg made 366c, average 327c, and cows over 500kg reached 388c, to average 366c.
Heifers under 220kg made 492c, average 492c, heifers 220-280kg sold to 492c, averaging 445c, heifers 280-350kg reached 492c, average 392c, heifers 350-450kg made 486c, average 417c, and heifers over 450kg sold to 422c, averaging 402c.
Steers 220-280kg sold to 622c, averaging 622c, steers 280-350kg made 598c, average 506c, steers 350-400kg reached 560c, average 454c, steers 400-550kg made 498c, average 439c, and steers over 550kg sold to 416c, average 408c.
Mickeys made to 538c, to average 465c.
Cows and calves made to $2980/unit, averaging $2937/unit.
Dick Cribb, Gydia Park, Isisford, sold heavy Angus bulls to 240.2c weighing 1075kg to return 3657.15/hd. He also sold Angus cross steers to 402.2c weighing 555kg to return $2232.21/hd. Summerdell Grazing, Summerdell, Jericho, sold prime Brahman and Brahman cross cows to 360c weighing 570kg to return $2053.20/hd.
B and J Hall, Bibil, Muttaburra, sold Brahman cows to top at 360c weighing 571kg to return $2056.91/hd. R and C Hall, Betanga, Alpha, sold Charolais cross steers for 478.2c averaging 417.1kg returning $1994.78/hd. McKellar Bros, Romona, Barcaldine, sold Angus cross cows for 364.2c averaging 578.5kg returning $2106.90/hd.
Strathfield Pastoral Company, Strathfield, McKinlay, sold Droughtmaster bulls for 342.2c weighing 940kg for a return of $3216/hd. They also sold Droughtmaster cross cows for 378.2c weighing 564kg with a return of $2135/hd. Moore Agriculture Pty Ltd, Fishers Creek, Cloncurry, sold Santa Gertrudis cross cows for 355c weighing 503kg with a return of $1786/hd.
Toliness Pastoral Co, Toliness, Charleville, sold Santa bullocks for 414.2c weighing 684kg to return $2835/hd. Duthie Park Grazing, Duthie Park, Blackall, sold Santa cows for 388.2c weighing 695kg to return $2697/hd and Santa and Angus cows and calves for $2980/unit. They also sold Angus cross steers for 498.2c weighing 445kg to return $2216/hd.
Aldingham Family Trust, Aldingham, Winton, sold Angus cows for 386.2c weighing 628kg to return $2428/hd. They also sold Angus six tooth heifers for 422.2c weighing 658kg to return $2780/hd. BL and CD Nelson, West Evendale, Hughenden, sold Charolais cows for 386.2c weighing 622kg to return $2403/hd.
Toliness Pastoral Co, Toliness, Charleville, sold Santa cows for 380c weighing 635kg to return $2414/hd. RJ Bulley, Moonamarra, Mckinlay, sold Angus cross steers for 482.2c weighing 475kg to return $2292/hd. KN and DA Smith, Limbri, Hughenden, sold Charbray steers for 482.2c weighing 415kg to return $2003/hd.
Ross and Son, Vacy, Yaraka, sold Santa cross steers for 560.2c weighing 330kg to return $1851/hd. Russell Pastoral Operations, Champion, Blackall, sold an Angus cross bull for 340.2c averaging 755kg for a return of $2568.51/hd. They also sold Charolais cross cows for 362.2c averaging 712.1kg for a return of $2579.17/hd.
AJ and RM Coyne, Cavendish, Alpha, sold Charolais cross steers for 432.2c averaging 545.7kg for a return of $2358.58/hd. Cameron and Carmel Jackson, Strathdarr, Morella, sold Santa cross steers for 560.2c averaging 360.7kg for a return of $2020.72/hd.
