CQLX combined agents saw an increased yarding on Wednesday with 1791 head offered, comprising 955 steers, 732 heifers, 67 cows, 16 cows and calves and 21 bulls.
Many of those penned came from Bowen, Mackay, Collinsville, Mount Coolon and Nebo.
Quality was mostly good, as was condition, with just a few lighter, coastal bred cattle on hand.
Competition was good from a panel of processors. Feeder and restockers also performed well to hold prices at or above last sale rates.
Steers 500-600kg reached 444c, average 432c, steers 400-500kg sold to 466c, average 447c, steers 330-400kg reached 522c, average 452c, steers 280-330kg made 588c, average 507c, steers 200-280kg sold to 718c, average 607c, and steers under 200kg sold to 738c, average 631c.
Cows 500-600kg reached 390c, average 364c, cows 400-500kg reached 377c, average 352c, and cows 330-400kg reached 338c, average 333c.
Heifers 500-600kg sold to 391c, average 391c, heifers 400-500kg reached 422c, average 406c, heifers 330-400kg made 472c, average 433c, heifers 280-330kg made 526c, average 437c, heifers 200-280kg reached 616c, average 468c, and heifers under 200kg made 630c, average 477c.
Cows and calves sold to $2200/unit, average $1813/unit.
Bulls over 600kg made 352c, average 336c.
N Dunne, Duaringa, sold Brahman steers for 444c weight 540kg to return $2400/hd. Reece Bella, Strathfield, sold Brangus cross steers for 436c weighing 426kg to return $1858/hd. Darnelle Grazing Co, Ridgelands, sold Charbray weaner steers for 706c weighing 272kg to return $1926/hd.
S and A Watts, Collinsville, sold a run of Brangus steers averaging 604c weighing 255kg to return $1547/hd. S Hoare, Dingo, sold Brangus steers for 632c weighing 253kg to return $1601/hd. Dalryan P/L, Bowen, sold a run of Droughtmaster steers averaging 703c weighing 201kg to return $1416/hd.
J and K Grazing, Stanage, sold a run of Brangus heifers for 388c weighing 500kg to return $1948/hd. D Clarke, Baralaba, sold a run of Brahman cross heifers for 422c weighing 448kg to return $1891/hd. P Proefke, Ridgelands, sold Charbray weaner heifers for 616c weighing 226kg to return $1394/hd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.