Brahman heavy feeder steers make 444c/$2400 at Gracemere

Updated November 4 2022 - 4:24pm, first published 8:00am
Neil Dunne, Crowsash, Duaringa, sold a line of 95 Brahman cross heavy feeder steers to top at 442.2c/kg. The lead pen averaged 540kg to return $2400/hd.

CQLX combined agents saw an increased yarding on Wednesday with 1791 head offered, comprising 955 steers, 732 heifers, 67 cows, 16 cows and calves and 21 bulls.

