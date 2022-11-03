Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Weaner steers 250kg reach 700c/kg at Murgon

November 4 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rates firm at Murgon

There were 650 head of cattle yarded at the Murgon Saleyards for their fortnightly sale last week, with all descriptions selling at firm rates.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.