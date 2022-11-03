Rates firm at Murgon

There were 650 head of cattle yarded at the Murgon Saleyards for their fortnightly sale last week, with all descriptions selling at firm rates.
Best of heavy bulls sold to 380c/kg to top at $3347.
A good run of cows sold up to 363c/kg with most cows averaging 345-360c/kg pending quality.
There were not many feeder steers to quote; one good pen made 520c/kg at 400kg.
An outstanding pen of 250kg weaner steers from Boat Mountain made to 700c/kg, with most weaner steers making between 650-700c pending quality.
There were not many feeder heifers to quote, with most averaging 450c/kg.
A pen of Angus weaner heifers from Kingaroy made 612c/kg at 280-300kg.
Cows and calves topped at $2400.
The top pen of PTIC heifers topped at $1950.
