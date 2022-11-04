The Dirranbandi Hospital Auxiliary hosted their annual Melbourne Cup Day celebrations on Tuesday, with a crowd of over 150 people donning their finest fascinators for the cause.
Locals dug deep into their pockets to better last year's efforts, raising a record $36,000 for the foundation, while enjoying a cheeky champas and a punt at the pub.
Fashions on the field was a highlight of the day, with Lachie and Cath Watts taking home the prize for best dressed couple, winner of best headpiece going to Sylvia Curtis, Elyse Hannon taking home best modern racewear, and Lorraine Crothers winning best contemporary racewear.
Auxiliary president Astrid Kennedy said the day was a huge success and that the committee was incredibly grateful for all of the community support.
