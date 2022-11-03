Queensland Country Life
Toowoomba and South West Queensland lead national job increase by five per cent

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated November 3 2022 - 5:02pm, first published 5:00pm
Almost a third of all jobs advertised in regional Australia last month were in Queensland, with a record 93,000 roles available nationally, according to the Regional Australia Institute.

