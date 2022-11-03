Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Roma house fire erupts, pets believed dead

Updated November 3 2022 - 2:08pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency crews appeared to have the blaze under control at midday. Picture: Clare Adcock

A house fire erupted in Roma this morning and several pets are believed to have been killed in the blaze.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.