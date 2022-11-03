A house fire erupted in Roma this morning and several pets are believed to have been killed in the blaze.
The South Street address reportedly caught fire around 9am on Thursday morning and police believe that the owner of the property was out of town at the time of the incident
Emergency crews closed the street in both directions and appeared to have the blaze under control at midday.
The Roma Apex Club had already posted to Facebook asking for donations to help the family who had lost all of their belongings in the fire.
