Queensland ute muster state final canned by Queensland Ag Shows

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
Updated November 3 2022 - 2:39pm, first published 1:00pm
Queensland Ag Shows has opted to can its iconic ute muster state final. Picture: Simon Bayliss

ONE of the state's most iconic show events has been parked up for good after Queensland Ag Shows opted to scrap its ute muster state final.

