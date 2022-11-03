ONE of the state's most iconic show events has been parked up for good after Queensland Ag Shows opted to scrap its ute muster state final.
The decision was made after a Queensland Ag Shows meeting last week, in which the organisation debated the future feasibility of the state final run under its banner.
In the end, the board made the call to redeploy resources elsewhere and instead opted to encourage local shows to continue holding their own events going forward.
In a statement released on Wednesday, Queensland Ag Shows announced that the 2022 state final would be its last.
"In making the decision, Queensland Ag Shows acknowledges that the ute muster competition does make a valuable contribution at local-show level, where conducted, and encourages these shows to continue to conduct these events," the statement read.
Queensland Ag Shows general manager Trevor Beckingham said a number of factors contributed to the decision, including dwindling participation and volunteer numbers at a state level, as well as moving the final away from the Ekka due to a lack of space.
"We review every competition every year and we looked at the declining participation as well as a lack of interest in the ute muster across the state in recent years, which lead us to this decision," Mr Beckingham said.
"It is still a very viable competition at local level, but at sub chamber and state level, the numbers just haven't been there.
"The reality is most of our sub chambers no longer hold competitions, so leading into the state final it was becoming very difficult to support it.
"I think the best illustration of this was when I was at the Darling Downs sub chamber last year, and while the ute muster has got good support at local level in that region, they only had eight utes turn up from across the 19 shows from that sub chamber for the final."
Mr Beckingham said societal trends may have also played a part in the declining participation and that throughout history events have faded away for similar reasons.
"One of the things we look at when making these decisions is how many sub chambers are running these competitions and whether it is something that dictates running a state final," he said.
"Unfortunately, the ute muster was one of those events that fell into that category and I think that may be because the entire ute industry and demographics around it have changed in recent years."
Despite the ute muster state final no longer being on the cards, Mr Beckingham said there was plans in place to help boost other events.
"There had been some issues with the dairy competition, so we have devolved that back from a sub chamber to a show-basis, which we hope will generate additional entries into that competition," he said.
"Ag Shows Australia is doing some pilot work into a national soils competition and that has significant relevance across the country and in particular Queensland because that is at the heart of agriculture.
"The other one that was a competition in Queensland and is gaining traction nationally is a grains competition, which is something a lot of shows run and we are monitoring that closely to see if that is something we can grow."
Long-time ute muster enthusiast and former state finalist Jacinta Mansell said the organisation of some shows' ute musters had lead to the disillusionment of many exhibitors.
"I have been involved in the ute scene for about seven or eight years and in that time many people have voiced concerns with the way competitions are run, the rules and representation of the competition," Ms Mansell said.
"As a result of a lot of those sorts of issues going unresolved, myself and a lot of people I know have basically opted to steer clear of those competitions.
"Personally, I don't think it helped moving it away from the Ekka, but I understand the reasons behind it, however I think there was a lot of other issues that lead to people moving away from the ute muster overall."
The Toowoomba local, who is involved in organising the Dust on the Downs ute muster, said she was hopeful the traditional event would live on in some form.
"In my opinion, the only way it could happen is if the ute muster community bands together and resolves to make it happen ourselves," she said.
"That is actually quite sad because I don't think people are going to want to compete at just the local level, but unfortunately that is all we're left with at the moment."
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
