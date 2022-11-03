The Institute of Public Works Engineering Australasia, Queensland's Excellence Award for Projects $5M to $10M for 'The Hub' at St George for improving educational opportunities for regional students.

The Local Government Association of Queensland's 'Butch Lenton Memorial Bush Council Innovation Award' for the development of 'The Hub' and collaboration with Country University Centres in Balonne to improve educational opportunities for regional students.

The Open Minds Annual Queensland Mental Health Week Achievement Awards - Workplace Award (1-200 Staff) for our Mental Health Strategy and associated community programs.