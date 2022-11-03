Queensland Country Life
Midwest Fabrication is a Western Downs success story

Helen Walker
November 3 2022 - 11:00am
Midwest Fabrication. Picture Facebook.

Midwest Fabrication has been named the winner of the Dalby Chamber of Commerce Business Awards in the manufacturing and innovation category.

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

