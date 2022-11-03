Midwest Fabrication has been named the winner of the Dalby Chamber of Commerce Business Awards in the manufacturing and innovation category.
The awards are hosted annually by the Dalby Chamber and are designed to celebrate the efforts and achievements of the diverse and dedicated business community and recognise their contribution not only to the economic vitality of the region, but to creating a strong and vibrant regional community that is Dalby.
CEO, Amy Schutt, is at the helm of the company founded, which was established by her father, Martin Schutt over 25 years ago.
Mr Schutt started Midwest Fabrication on a property in The Gums. After purchasing his first combine harvester with no front, Martin, who believed he could build a front for himself keeping in mind the undulated conditions he would be harvesting in.
It was through sheer determination that saw the very first front come to life and to this day Martin has been developing an incredibly innovative, globally recognised product and continues to grow the family-owned and operated business.
Amy and her team are delighted that Midwest Fabrication was named as a winner for the second year in a row and is proud of the business's achievements.
"It's a privilege to support the Australian agricultural industry; by manufacturing our platforms on Aussie-soil, we're providing dozens of jobs for local workers, plus our extra-wide platforms enable farmers to harvest more efficiently with less capital outlays," she said.
"We are a farming family ourselves so we know firsthand what Australian farmers need to get the job done".
"Midwest fronts are designed by farmers, for farmers.
"My father farmed in southern Queensland and built his own front to better suit the challenges he faced, and here we are, continuing to build bigger and better machinery.
"Awards such as this are the result of our Midwest team continuing his legacy and listening to farmer feedback"'.
