Queensland Country Life spoke to farmers across the regions to see how the harvest was tracking and were sent some cracking photos from the season so far.
Rowena Reeves, Emerald, said they had finished harvest last weekend, before receiving a further 20mm on Tuesday morning.
The Reeves' crop was downgraded after recording seven inches of rain during the harvest period, but Ms Reeves said that overall, they were happy with the result.
Surat grower Craig Murray said there were some high yields expected in the south west but the 34 mm of rain on Monday night would likely have an impact on crop quality.
Contractors around Roma were forced to pull up stumps for several days after another 45 mm earlier this week.
