The Queensland Beef Corridors group of councils have welcomed the Federal Government's $400 million commitment to fund upgrades to the beef supply chain road network.
The funding was announced as a priority infrastructure project under the Federal budget's Building a Better Future through considered Infrastructure Investment last Tuesday.
The QBC group are a regional road network and critical supply chain for the beef industry and the logistics around it.
Central Highlands Regional Council Mayor Kerry Hayes said it was affirmative to see priority investment in Queensland's rural beef corridors.
"We've always been optimistic, but today certainly is a good day for QBC mayors, their communities and local producers," Mayor Hayes said.
"Finally seeing priority investment and being a step closer to delivering long over due improvements is good news for the local beef industry."
"We are delighted that the federal government has sought to invest in this critical infrastructure upgrade program which we aspire would be delivered over a six-year program of works in a collaboration across all levels of government, industry and the community."
The QBC consortium will seek to secure the remaining $181M funding component for the historic investment program from the State Government.
QBC brings together a program of $809M of works, comprising ninesections, or 457 kilometres, of unsealed beef feeder roads as a priority for sealing to achieve improved access, as well as upgrading access to the Port of Gladstone.
"We have established good rapport with our state partners and aregrateful for their support and open communication to date," Mayor Hayes said.
"We look forward to working closely on progressing the program with a strong spirit of collaboration and innovation, during a challenging time for the construction industry, post-pandemic."
The group launched the Queensland Beef Corridors campaign under the previous Morrison Federal Government during Rockhampton's Beef Australia event back in May 2021.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.