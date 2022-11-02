Weaner steers hit 772c at Roma

A total of 5708 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 764c and averaged 727c, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 772c and averaged 651c, steers 280-330kg reached 736c and averaged 608c, and steers 330-400kg reached 634c and averaged 539c. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 542c averaging 484c.
FI and MJ Taylor, Lying Downs, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 772c, reaching $1733 to average $1677. JC and GM Worsfold, Oakwellls, Injune, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 764c, reaching $2124 to average $1802. Sandlewood Valley Partnership, Sandlewood Valley, Injune, sold Angus cross steers to 756c, reaching $1996 to average $1996.
Kaynine Contracting Pty Ltd, Sandlewood Valley, Injune, sold Angus cross steers to 756c, reaching $1985 to average $1985. LL Walsh and RW Walsh, Parkview, Bungil, sold Angus steers to 746c, reaching $1548, to average $1548. Palmtree Grazing Co, Palmtree, Taroom, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 740c, reaching $2352 to average $2047. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 692c, reaching $2156 to average $1944.
LJ and SG Hanna, Terrarara, Mitchell, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 736c, reaching $2107 to average $2107. The Santa Gertrudis heifers sold to 650c, reaching $1638 to average $1638. BRF Southern, Breena Plains, St George, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 718c, reaching $2142 to average $2053. S Wraight, Westmore, Roma, sold Charolais cross steers to 670c, reaching $1591 to average $1591.
PJ and ME Brennan, For Far, Mitchell, sold Charbray steers to 644c, reaching $1863 to average $1706. The Charbray heifers sold to 576c, reaching $1785 to average $1486. Dart Pastoral Co, Thirlstone, Roma, sold Charolais cross steers to 540c, reaching $1949 to average $1907. The Droughtmaster cross heifers sold to 520c, reaching $1758 to average $1656.
SJ Todd Constructions Pty Ltd, Brigalow Downs, Bollon, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 640c, reaching $1840 to average $1840. C and S Tindall Family Trust, Darr River Downs, Longreach, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 594c, reaching $2695 to average $2215. G and G Burey, Springhill, Amby, sold Hereford cross steers to 590c, reaching $2035 to average $1879.
RLP Investments Pty Ltd sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 564c, reaching $2327 to average $2016. RP and TM Sevil, Kenilworth, Mitchell, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 558c, reaching $2192 to average $1995. Tony Purcell, Snake Gully, Mitchell, sold Angus cross steers to 548c, reaching $2744 to average $2175.
Rosehearty Grazing Company, Morago Station, Longreach, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 512c, reaching $3489 to average $2333. RG and RG Becker, Old Bogandilla, Dulacca, sold Angus cross steers to 508c, reaching $2262 to average $2152. TE O'Brien, Sids Pocket, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 493c, reaching $2442 to average $2382.
RH and RJ West, Roleen, Wallumbilla, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 470c, reaching $2770 to average $2374. Keddstock Pty Ltd, Moongool, Yuleba, sold Charolais cross steers to 435c, reaching $2927 to average $2662. CJ Melcer, The Long Paddock, Roma, sold Charolais cross steers to 433c, reaching $2722 to average $2598. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 360c, reaching $1656 to average $1656.
Eagle Graze Pty Ltd, Mackunda Downs, Middleton, sold Angus cross steers to 426c, reaching $2546 to average $2436. The Droughtmaster cross heifers sold to 416c, reaching $2483 to average $1760. The Charolais cross cows to 392c, reaching $2570 to average $2570.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 600c and averaged 550c, heifers 200- 280kg topped at 714c and averaged 527c, heifers 280-330kg topped at 682c, averaging 554c, heifers 330-400kg topped at 616c, averaging 477c, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 530c, averaging 421c.
C and J Varidel Trading Pty Ltd 2 Carisbrooke, Yuleba, sold Angus cross heifers to 714c reaching $1940 to average $1855. Doce Pty Ltd, Pleasant Hills, Roma, sold Angus cross heifers to 626c, reaching $2026 to average $1871.
Moyallen Pastoral Co, Moyallen, Morven, sold Angus cross heifers to 558c, reaching $2000 to average $1738. Godwin Cattle Company, Redrange, Wandoan, sold Brangus cross heifers to 508c, reaching $1779 to average $1655. CF and D Walsh, Venturah, Roma, sold Hereford cross heifers to 470c, reaching $1771 to average $1711. The Hereford cross cows sold to 360c, reaching $1846 to average $1846.
M and MT Bright, Karoola Park, Surat, sold Angus cross heifers to 393c, reaching $1946 to average $1946. The Droughtmaster cross cows sold to 375c, reaching $1816 to average $1726.
Cows 330-400kg reached 345c and averaged 309c, cows 400- 500kg topped at 375c, averaging 352c, cows 500-600kg topped at 383c, averaging 368c, and cows over 600kg topped at 392c, averaging 382c.
