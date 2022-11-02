Weaner steers hit 772c at Roma

PJ and ME Brennan, For Far, Mitchell, sold Charbray steers to 644c, reaching $1863 to average $1706. The Charbray heifers sold to 576c, reaching $1785 to average $1486. Dart Pastoral Co, Thirlstone, Roma, sold Charolais cross steers to 540c, reaching $1949 to average $1907. The Droughtmaster cross heifers sold to 520c, reaching $1758 to average $1656.

